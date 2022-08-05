A memorial service for Richard Goslar, 64, of Charter Oak, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 8, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with inurnment in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at St. John Lutheran Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

He died Wednesday, August 3, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Goslar, of Charter Oak; daughter, Molly Jensen, of Sioux City; son, Jacob Goslar, of Marion; four grandchildren; a sister, Sue Johnston, of Denison; and four brothers, Byron Goslar, of Lake View, Dwight Goslar, of Ute, Bernie Goslar, of Ute, and Gregg Goslar, of Ute.