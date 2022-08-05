 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Goslar

A memorial service for Richard Goslar, 64, of Charter Oak, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 8, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with inurnment in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at St. John Lutheran Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

He died Wednesday, August 3, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Goslar, of Charter Oak; daughter, Molly Jensen, of Sioux City; son, Jacob Goslar, of Marion; four grandchildren; a sister, Sue Johnston, of Denison; and four brothers, Byron Goslar, of Lake View, Dwight Goslar, of Ute, Bernie Goslar, of Ute, and Gregg Goslar, of Ute.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Katherine I. Nielsen

Mass of Christian Burial for Katherine I. Nielsen, 60, of Denison, will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Churc…

