Rickers uses archaeology background to investigate western Iowa sites

“I worked another summer there and for a short while after grad school,” she said.

Rickers worked as an archaeologist in Minnesota, Montana, and at the Illinois State Museum before returning to Iowa 15 years ago.

She lives and works on the family farm, which is about seven miles northeast of Vail.

“When they (the Office of the State Archaeologist) found out I was back in Iowa, they asked if I could do some small projects for them in western Iowa, as it was closer for me.”

She works hourly when she is called to investigate the land for projects such as cell or radio towers that are being planned.

“They send somebody out to make sure that if they build a tower there isn’t going to be a site that gets destroyed,” Rickers said. “I do my survey work and I find whether or not there is a site there. If there is a site and I do find something, then there is a decision-making process.”

If the site is determined to be potentially eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, then a determination must be made about whether more investigation must take place.