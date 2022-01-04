 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rime ice

  • 0

The foggy, cold conditions on Friday caused the moisture in the air to freeze as “rime ice” on almost everything it touched. Most of it ended up on the ground by Saturday morning. Photo by Dan Mundt

Rime ice
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID update

Following are the most recent numbers for COVID-19 from the state website coronavirus.iowa.gov, updated as of December 28.

Donald Raisch

Funeral services for Donald Raisch, 85, formerly of Schleswig, recently of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, at United…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit