Ritchie disputes reasons for denial of Board of Health reappointment

Patty Ritchie, a long-time member of the Crawford County Board of Health (BOH), disputes the reasons given when the Crawford County Board of Supervisors chose to appoint supervisor Jean Heiden to the BOH instead of reappointing Ritchie during their January 3 meeting.

Ritchie had been on the BOH since 2009.

She disagreed with a statement by Heiden that Ritchie had trouble making meetings; Ritchie said she has an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodation because she has diabetes and can’t be around crowds of people, which is why she attended BOH meetings via Zoom.

Heiden said that, though it is not required, the county would prefer an individual who resides in Crawford County, and that Ritchie lists a Carroll address.

“I have a farm in Crawford County. I also own a business in Crawford County which is a translation company,” Ritchie said.

“I do have my driver’s license in Carroll but I have a right to own a home wherever I want; I pay taxes in both counties.”

The supervisors on January 3 had discussed the possibility of appointing a minority liaison to the BOH instead of reappointing Ritchie.

Ritchie noted that when she was first appointed to the BOH, it wasn’t just because she is Hispanic or because of her ability to speak Spanish; she was also doing social work with victims of violent crimes.

Minorities no longer have representation on the BOH, Ritchie said.

“The minority population – the Latino population – has a right to be represented because we are constituents and we still have a right to vote,” she said. “We’re not being fairly represented.”

The BOH had discussed asking the supervisors to appoint another female member to the BOH along with Ritchie, and to then appoint a male member of the board of supervisors to the BOH to keep the gender balance on the board, Ritchie said.

Whether or not she is a member of the BOH, Ritchie plans to continue to be an advocate for minorities in Crawford County.

“I continued to push testing for COVID when our state representatives were not pushing for it,” she said. “We made the governor do something for us; I was a part of making sure that our transient workers, our plant workers were being provided for. I don’t do it for myself, I do it for the community and I will continue to do it.”

She said she would not have a problem with stepping away from the BOH if someone who represents minorities had been appointed in her place.