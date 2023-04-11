A portion of County Road M55, which is the paved road leading north and south from Vail, will receive a new surface in a project that is expected to start in the next several weeks.

The road will be resurfaced from between H Avenue and I Avenue north of Vail to O Avenue south of Vail.

Preparations will begin next week when the contractor, InRoads Paving, LLC, of Des Moines, sets up the batch mix asphalt plant.

The company will start the project by milling off an inch of the road’s current surface.

“It’s pretty typical for what they call ‘mill and fill’; they mill the existing pavement off, which gives a nice uniform, smooth surface to place the new asphalt on,” said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman. “They reuse that material in the asphalt mix. They’ll be placing four inches of new asphalt on top of that with new granular shoulders.”

The road will remain open to traffic during construction.

“We just ask that people be patient – there will be some inconvenience while the project is underway,” he said. “There will be flaggers and pilot cars. If you don’t care to wait in traffic for a pilot car to cycle back, you’ll probably want to try to take another route.”

Assman said the project was necessary due to wear and tear on the road.

“The old asphalt pavements start to oxidize and they start to break down,” he said. “This one was due; we haven’t done anything to this pavement in my 23 years here. It’s in need of some rehab and some resurfacing.”

The total cost of the project is $2,498,344 to be paid with State of Iowa Farm to Market funds.

If the weather permits, Assman expects the resurfacing to begin in about two weeks.