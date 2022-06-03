Robots & BBQ: Extension summer day camps begin Monday

The first of this year’s Crawford County Extension day camps for children is Monday.

“On Monday, we have the ‘Fun with Bots’ camp here at the Crawford County Extension Office,” said Aubrey Sholty, Crawford County Extension county youth coordinator.

“That is a hands-on robotics camp for kindergarten through third graders.”

The students will learn about coding with the use of Bee-Bot, Dash and Dot, and Hexbug robots.

“We’ll have lots of different robotics that the kids will be introduced to as they get to learn how to use them,” Sholty said.

“They don’t have to have any experience – it’s pretty basic.”

The students will learn problem-solving skills and develop their creativity in the camp.

“They’ll learn how to program and code with robotics while just having a blast,” she said.

The Bee-Bots are very basic, with simple buttons used to program the robot’s motion across a special mat.

“They’ll have to try to get them from one end of the mat to the other with some fun challenges in between,” Sholty said.

The other bots are more complicated.

“They are a little more challenging but they’re definitely something the kids will be able to learn the basics of and how to use them,” Sholty said. “Those go all over the place, they make noises and they do all sorts of things. It’s fun to see the kids learn how to use them.”

The second camp next week, “Science of BBQ,” is on Thursday.

“That one is for kids grades 4 to 8. It’s going to be about learning the basics of barbecue, so they’ll be introduced to different grilling methods,” she said.

“We’re going to have some hamburgers and hot dogs and we’ll learn about cooking temperatures, how to safely prepare meat, how to handle raw foods and how to get them to the correct temperatures so they are safe to eat.”

The students will also learn now to make rubs and marinades to add flavor.

“Then they’ll get to make their own recipes,” Sholty said. “It will be a fun one to get to practice grilling and also enjoy some yummy foods.”

The BBQ camp will start at the Extension office and move to the First United Methodist Church parking lot for the grilling.

Sholty said the Fun with Bots camp is already full, but spots are still open for the BBQ camp.

Both camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include lunch for the students.

The cost is $5.

Upcoming camps include: “Fizz Bubble Goo” for any age on June 13, free; “Vet Science” for grades 4 to 8 on June 20, $5; “Seeds, Sun and Soil” for grades 4 to 8 on June 27, $5; “Kids in the Kitchen” for kindergarten through grade 3, $5; and “Two Day Clover Cooking,” for grades 4 to 8 on July 5/6, $10.

“Grade” denotes the grade level completed by a student.

All camps take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Extension office, except for “Fizz Bubble Goo,” which starts at 2 p.m. at the Norelius Community Library.

To register, visit https://iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9mDq1VA5mqeDimy or scan the QR code below.