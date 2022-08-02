Rock the Block is Saturday

Event is for 21 and up, only

The third event in Denison’s summer uptown series will be a little different than the first two.

“This one is 21 and up, only,” said event organizer Taylor Borkowski, who runs The Cottage in uptown Denison.

“We did two that were kid-friendly/family-friendly. This one will give the adults something to do. Get a babysitter. Have a night out … call it a date night.”

The event will have a $10 entry fee.

“We’ll have a gated entrance and IDs will be checked at the gate,” Borkowski said.

“Rock the Block” will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.

Broadway from Main Street to 14th Street will be closed at 2 p.m. on Saturday in preparation for the event.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., DJ Tim Kropf, drummer for the Boyer River Band, will provide music; at 8 p.m., Top Down, a band from Sioux City, will take over.

“They play ‘80s/‘90s music – Journey, Heart, Def Leppard, Benatar,” Borkowski said. “To me, that sounds like a lot of fun. I think everyone can enjoy that range of music.”

Saturday is expected to be quite warm, so she expects the band may need to take a few breaks to get something to drink.

“Other than that, music will run the whole time,” she said.

A change for this event is that attendees will have to buy drink tickets from The Bake Shop and Café or Polley’s Uptown Grill.

In addition to the Bake Shop and Polley’s, several other food vendors will be on hand: Flaco’s Tacos, Rock of Salvation Church, GAME TIME Philly, and Crilley’s Chuckwagon.

Funds raised by Rock the Block will go to the Uptown Improvement Committee.

Borkowski said funds from future summer series events will also go to local groups.

“I will continue to put these things on and use them as fundraisers for different organizations working toward a goal,” she said. “I have a small questionnaire that groups will fill out in years to come stating why they think their group is the best choice to get the fundraiser money.”

Members of the chosen organization will be expected to help out at the event by taking tickets, handling beers sales, helping with cleanup and other activities.

“There’s a little work involved,” Borkowski said. “We’re not just going to hand you a check - but it’s pretty easy work.”

She said she’s very happy with how the first two events went this year.

She noted that attendance was lower for the Thursday night “Hot Summer Night” in July than it was for the Friday night “Get Down Uptown” in June.

“The reason we started this in the first place was to support Cat & Dog Days for the retailers, so the Thursday night is not going to change,” Borkowski said. “I really think the Thursday, Friday, Saturday opportunity gives everyone a chance. Some people work on Saturday morning, so Friday night doesn’t work for them. Out of the three events, there should be a time that everyone is able to attend.”

She is hoping for a good turnout on Saturday.