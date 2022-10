Private family funeral services will be conducted at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison for Ronald Sandquist, 82.

Interment will be at the Kiron Cemetery.

He died Sunday, October 9.

He was the husband of Lynn Sandquist, formerly of Kiron.

Survivors include his children, Garrett Sandquist, Tim Sandquist and Tonya Hughes; five grandchildren; and two brothers, John Sandquist and Roger Sandquist.