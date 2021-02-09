Rosburg settles in at the courthouse

In his first few weeks on the job, Ty Rosburg had so many questions about his new responsibilities as a member of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors that he decided to set up shop in the supervisors’ boardroom in the courthouse.
“I was sitting over in my office in Charter Oak and I had a ton of questions and nobody to answer them,” Rosburg said.
Now when he has questions he can go to County Auditor Terri Martens or to the other department heads in the courthouse.
“I sit here and I go over the budgets, which I’ve got a million questions on,” he said.
He said he has enjoyed his first month on the job.
“It’s been a lot of fun – I know that might sound crazy,” Rosburg said. “I enjoy the challenge of something new. I like creating businesses and doing new things in the business community or any kind of new project.”
He admitted to being a little overwhelmed by learning about all the departments and the names of the people who work in them.
“Nobody seems to be sick of me yet. I do worry about that, but I have a lot of questions for people,” he said.
He spent much of his first month learning about the county budget.
One item that caught his eye was the more than $9 million road project coming up this summer.
“When I look in the budget – where are we getting all that money?” he said.
County Engineer Paul Assman explained to him how state and federal dollars are allocated for local projects.
“Now I understand where we’re getting that,” Rosburg said.
He said Assman does a good job of tracking available funds and keeping the county’s roads and bridges in better shape than those in other counties.
“Paul (Assman) has developed a work crew that is so efficient and has the necessary equipment that we actually can go out and get more done and is more efficient because you don’t have to hire outside people all of the time,” he said.
Rosburg said he is also concerned with the roads that don’t belong to the county.
“We have no control over how they’re developed, so our voice needs to be heard either by the people at the district level or up at the state level,” Rosburg said.
“Denison is just about dead center in western Iowa. We’re in a good location; Highway 59 is a good north-south artery, Highway 30 is good east-west, and (Highway) 141 leads right up to Sioux City.”
Expanding Highway 30 to four lanes across Iowa would be beneficial to the county and is one of his long-term goals.
“You have to impress upon the district and the state that Denison is worth the dollars,” he said.
A four-lane Highway 30 would alleviate traffic from Interstate 80, which Rosburg said is essentially saturated and difficult to maintain.
“If you finished Highway 30 all across Iowa to Grand Island (Nebraska) you could just about alleviate one-third of traffic on 80 at least out to Grand Island,” he said.
“It makes us more accessible for the outside world for business and for living. When was the last time you drove to Omaha on 30 and didn’t wish it was four lanes?”
Former Congressman Steve King told Rosburg that he would put him in touch with some of the individuals who helped shepherd the four-lane Highway 20 project.
“That will help me figure out ways to help our task force to solicit dollars to improve highway systems through Crawford County,” Rosburg said.
The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County is another area of interest for Rosburg.
“I really wanted to be on CDC (committee) because I want to help develop the economy of Crawford County across the board,” he said. “I don’t know for sure what all we can do to help out small towns but I know we desperately have to try.”
CDC Executive Director Evan Blakley has good ideas and a good team, he said.
Rosburg would like to see more involvement of the county’s small towns with the CDC.
“But our small towns also have to reach back to Evan,” he said. “I think that’s an important thing; he (Blakley) is here to serve them, not to dictate to them.”
Rosburg also wants to work with Supervisor Eric Skoog to reinstitute the League of Cities through the Region XII Council of Governments.
“Something I talked about in my campaign (was) bringing a one-county approach to everything,” he said. “I think it’s important that our towns and cities are all working together.”
The League of Cities would offer the possibility for older elected officials to give newly-elected officials advice from their experience, Rosburg said.
The League of Cities could also help bring more housing to the county and would be particularly beneficial for small towns in that regard, he said.
Construction of the county’s new land mobile radio (LMR) system is another area of interest for Rosburg.
The project is already well underway, but he wants to make sure it is evaluated against 5G technology and that it will continue to be useful in future decades when satellite technology overtakes tower-based technology.
He intends to see the project completed, however.
“We started the process and we need to finish it,” Rosburg said.
He wants to make sure decisions about buying or renting land for towers are carefully thought through.
“What are we going to be spending now compared to 25 years from now?” he said.
Rosburg said he won’t be on the board of supervisors in 25 years but wants today’s decisions to be accountable to individuals on future boards.
He also wants to help develop projects that will improve the quality of life in the county.
“I think it’s important to look at what’s going to affect Crawford County in 10, 15, 20 years,” Rosburg said.
New bike trails or improvements to the county parks are possibilities.
“I think COVID has taught us one thing: being able to do more locally with your family and not having to spend time on the highway is something I’ve seen as important,” he said.
Rosburg said his only regret so far is that he didn’t win his first election contest in 2018.
“I’d have a two year head start from where I am right now,” he said.