Rosburg settles in at the courthouse

In his first few weeks on the job, Ty Rosburg had so many questions about his new responsibilities as a member of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors that he decided to set up shop in the supervisors’ boardroom in the courthouse.

“I was sitting over in my office in Charter Oak and I had a ton of questions and nobody to answer them,” Rosburg said.

Now when he has questions he can go to County Auditor Terri Martens or to the other department heads in the courthouse.

“I sit here and I go over the budgets, which I’ve got a million questions on,” he said.

He said he has enjoyed his first month on the job.

“It’s been a lot of fun – I know that might sound crazy,” Rosburg said. “I enjoy the challenge of something new. I like creating businesses and doing new things in the business community or any kind of new project.”

He admitted to being a little overwhelmed by learning about all the departments and the names of the people who work in them.

“Nobody seems to be sick of me yet. I do worry about that, but I have a lot of questions for people,” he said.

He spent much of his first month learning about the county budget.