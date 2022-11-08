Rotary auction a success

The annual Denison Rotary Club Auction, which took place on Sunday at Boulders Conference Center, was a success, surpassing $38,285 in gross revenue from the silent and live auction packages.

Don Luensmann with the Rotary Club noted that amount does not include ticket sales, cash donations and miscellaneous income.

Lisa Clausen and Sheri Freml both donated the cash prizes they won back to the Rotary. Clausen won a $400 cash prize and Freml won the $1,000 cash grand prize.

“This will boost the net revenues from the auction and allow us to support even more charitable organizations in Denison and Crawford County,” said Luensmann.