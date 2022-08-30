Rotary Roads ready to find a path

Biking/walking trails to eventually link up to trails in other communities

“Rotary Roads is a project that the Denison Rotary Club has been working on, discussing, planning over the last four years,” said Denison Rotary Club Treasurer Don Luensmann.

He has been on the project steering committee since the beginning.

“We feel like we’re ready to move forward with this project and try to get it off the ground,” he said. “We’d really like to be able to make progress we can all see on Rotary Roads over the next year.”

The goal of the project is to provide many more miles of walking/biking trails in Crawford County.

“We’d like to see the trails first in Denison,” he said. “Some of those might be actual trails and some might be on-street right-of-way projects.”

A longer-term goal is to create at least one trail that works its way from Denison to another major trail in the area.

“Whether that’s the Sauk Rail Trail in Carroll County or whether it goes to the T-Bone Trail down by Audubon doesn’t really matter to us,” Luensmann said.

“The benefit of connecting to a trail in another community is that it should encourage tourism. I think anyone who comes to Denison to ride their bikes, or rides into town and out of town, gives us an opportunity to create revenue for our businesses that possibly we haven’t had before.”

Visits to the Denison City Council and the Crawford County Board of Supervisors will be among the first steps.

“We want to give them a better indication of our intentions and how they can partner with us,” Luensmann said. “We’ll also be in contact with anyone who has an interest in helping us with this project.”

The next few months will be spent creating partnerships with local individuals, businesses and organizations.

“We’ll also be working with landowners and others we think might be able to help us build the trail,” Luensmann said.

“I think landowners could benefit in a number of different ways. I think there are legacy and preservation aspects to it. It could increase property values, and if you’re a landowner who is right on the trail, that might be a real advantage if you’re someone who likes hiking or biking.”

Long-term benefits include a healthier community and an opportunity for outdoor recreation without barriers to participation.

“We want to make these trails capable of being able to serve our entire population,” he said.

Creating the proposed trails will likely cost millions of dollars and take 15 to 20 years.

“There are a lot of state and federal grants that we can access to do that kind of work and, in fact, most of our funding is probably going to come from those areas,” Luensmann said.

An informational brochure was recently sent out to county residents.

“There is a survey that goes along with the mailer, and that also can be accessed from the website (rotaryroads.com),” Luensmann said. “We would encourage everyone to take that survey.”

The Denison Rotary Club is seeking input of all kinds about the proposed project.

“We’re looking for support, partnerships, and we really would like to be able to sit down with individuals and answer questions they might have about the project,” he said.

“Share your ideas – who knows where this could end up? We don’t have a preconceived notion, for the most part, of what we’d like to do. We’d just like to provide trails around Denison to provide more safe outdoor walking and biking activity.”

Though no route has been chosen, one that avoids as many hills as possible is a goal.

“I think the trail location will be dictated by who wants to participate - and where can we find more-level ground to build on,” Luensmann said.

Using state highway right-of-way is a possibility under consideration.

“Everything is on the table,” he said. “We’re not disregarding anything; we’re not rejecting anything out of hand.”

Denison Rotary Club is working with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF), a Des Moines-based 501(c)(3) organization that is involved in a lot of trail development.

“They are capable of helping us raise money and hold property so that when the time comes for us to actually build the trails we have someone who can hang on to those tangible goods and put them to use for the project ,” he said.

“And we’ll be able to provide anyone who wants to support us with a tax-deductible donation - whether that’s for property right-of-way or cash or whatever the case might be.”

He expects a lot of organizational activity will take place in the next year.

“Eventually, we’re going to have to create partnerships outside of our own county in order to be able to make this work the way we’d like to see it work,” Luensmann said. “We’d like to see a lot of that put together by the end of June next year. That sets us up for the following fiscal year to really get after the project and see if we can get something paved.”