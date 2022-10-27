Rowedder honored with CDC Volunteer of the Year award

Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, commented on the importance of volunteers in the community.

He made these remarks prior to presenting the 2022 Volunteer of the Year award to Kris Rowedder at the organization’s Business Appreciation Breakfast Thursday morning at the Stables at Copper Ridge.

He listed Rowedder’s dedicated service to the community, her church, the school district and other local organizations.

- For the past eight years the company for which Rowedder is the manager, Norelius Nelson Law Firm, has been a key partner in the People’s Choice Award contest at the Tri City BBQ Fest in Denison. Rowedder takes on much of the responsibility of attending planning meetings, arranging logistics with the contestants, finding volunteers to work the contest and coordinating the handing out of over 1,000 ribs in a short time.

- For many years she has served on the Denison Community School Board, the last number of years as president of the board. In her time on the board the school district has built a new middle school, upgraded the football field and track, built a bus barn and had many other accomplishments. People can also see her at the school at the scorer’s table for basketball or volleyball games, keeping the official books or taking ticket money at the gates. Rowedder has also given her time to help the school’s play productions. Among her work for the plays, she has created costumes for the cast.

- Many Tuesday nights through the year she can likely be found at the St. Rose Parish Hall helping with the church Bingo nights.

- She was also instrumental in serving on the committee for the new Gracewell facility.

“Anyone who has worked with her on any events, committee or projects knows they are getting a completely dedicated team player who sees it through to completion and does what she can to make it a success, even if that means spending more time than expected,” Blakley said, reading from the letter that nominated Rowedder.

Guest speakers at the Business Appreciation Breakfast were representatives of Little Hawks Child Care Center in Manilla and Under the Son Childcare in Schleswig.

In Schleswig, the vacated lot where the high school building was located is now the location for Under the Son Childcare.

In Manilla, Little Hawks Child Care Center is located in part of the old school building.

Blakley pointed out that it is not often that old schools get repurposed for projects. In Manilla, the community’s rec center is also located in the former school building.

He said small towns can accomplish projects like these because they are tight-knit communities.