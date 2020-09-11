Roy Voggesser honored for his work as educator and volunteer

Many people know Roy Voggesser as a tireless volunteer at the Donna Reed Center who is always willing to share his vast knowledge of Donna Reed and the Donna Reed Theater.
Others know him better as a biology teacher, coach and a colleague at Denison High School (DHS).
Either way, the soft-spoken educator and community volunteer is being honored for the good he’s done for others, both through direct action and indirectly as an example.
Recognition for Roy’s contributions is being planned, and a presentation will be made to him.
His style of teaching helped many high school students relate to a lesson, even though it may not have been in their favorite subject area.
One of those students was Dave Wiebers, who is now principal at DHS. He first knew Roy as his high school biology teacher and then learned from him as a novice teacher.
Dave missed out on having Roy as a track coach. He graduated from DHS in 1979 and Roy stopped coaching track after the 1973 season.
“He was still teaching when I was a student and I had him in classes. When I came back and started teaching, he was still here,” Dave said.
“He had, I would say, a dry sense of humor that you never recognized until you came back and worked with him, but as a student, he made biology simply engaging. He engaged us as students, took to me a subject area – I’m going to say science…not my favorite subject area - but took it and made it engaging because he just had that ability to talk to kids and to get them to want to learn.”
Roy, a native of Atlantic, entered his first year of teaching at Adel after graduating from Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls). During that time he was also offered a job as an athletic trainer elsewhere.
“Sorry, guys,” was his reply. “I already have a contract.”
Roy had learned about training and taping while playing guard on the Iowa State Teachers College football team.
During that first year of teaching, he was drafted into the Army but his induction was delayed until the summer so he could finish out the school year. Roy was sent to Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, Texas, where his job was to work on Army medical training manuals.
When Roy was discharged from the military, it was late summer, which meant all the teaching jobs in the area had been filled. So he went to work for the Rock Island Railroad, which went from Atlantic to Marne and a roundabout way into Council Bluffs.
In October that year, he returned to teaching when Walnut lost a teacher.
“I had friends in Walnut and one of them talked to the superintendent about it,” said Roy. “He offered me the job. That was the end of October. I went down to the rail yard and sent a message to the head man. I said the job was interesting, but I’d rather be doing what I was trained to do.”
He recalled his first day at Walnut.
“The first morning we were having a teachers’ meeting before school, one young lady came up and sat across the table from me,” said Roy. “The other young teachers said, ‘You’ve got another one to charm.’”
But Roy said no. He was a confirmed bachelor and as a new teacher about 24 years old, he didn’t have time for dating.
Ann Stevenson, the young lady across the table, soon changed his mind, and they were married.
Roy and Ann came to Denison in 1961. Ann was the elementary music teacher.
Roy retired from full-time teaching in 1991 but continued as a substitute teacher through 2002.
Along with being a track coach and a trainer for football and basketball, Roy also shot scouting films.
Roy said what he liked best about teaching was helping the kids.
“We had so many good kids in school,” Roy said. “If you like kids, you make room for them.”
He also made room for young teachers, like Dave Wiebers, who started his career at DHS as a business teacher.
Did Roy remember him when he returned to DHS as a colleague?
“Oh yeah, he remembered me,” Dave said, laughing. “He said he used to have to keep his thumb on me to keep me on task and working hard.
“But when I came back as a colleague, he was willing to do anything he could to help me become a better teacher and better coach. He never treated me any different. Very professional. I learned a ton from him as a young teacher.”
Foremost among those lessons is how to relate to kids, Dave explained.
“That’s the key, is to be who you are, the person you are. Roy is a very smart guy and very intelligent. He knew science and biology, and I would say he had an amazing background on it, but he could take that background and still get it to you in a method that you understood it,” he said. “And that was very impactful to me as a teacher, that you had to find a way to get your knowledge to the kids in a way they understand it.”
In the 1990s Roy began to volunteer for the Donna Reed Foundation, first as a shuttle driver for board members and those teaching at and performing in the Donna Reed Festival and Workshops.
“As time went on, there were more things that needed to be done and I just kind of absorbed those things and it (the Donna Reed Foundation) became a part of me,” Roy said in an August 2013 Denison Review article.
He became involved in building maintenance, technical work, tours and promotions.
Later on Roy became a member of the Donna Reed Foundation Board of Directors and also served as the co-vice president of the Foundation at one time.
In a June 2014 Denison Bulletin article, Roy said a favorite aspect of volunteering for the Foundation was getting a big list of projects to work on when he and Ann returned to Denison after spending three months in the south each winter
“This was the original center of the arts, and keeping it running is important,” he said in that article.
Roy helped to bring back many original features of the Donna Reed Theater, including hooking up the lights on the front of the balcony (the power had been cut off and Roy was able to locate the original power lines), opening up the orchestra pit to find the maple floors, and replacing the seating in the balcony with seats from Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City. Hancher Auditorium had been damaged in a flood in 2008 and had no use for the seats.
In the June 2014 article, Roy said it took four trips to get all of the 300 seats to Denison and that it was a monumental job that could not have been done without all the work from volunteers.
Roy’s letter of resignation as a Donna Reed Foundation Board member and volunteer sums up his feelings about the work he has done for the Foundation since the 1990s.