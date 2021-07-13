 Skip to main content
Royalty chosen for next week’s Crawford County Fair
Royalty chosen for next week's Crawford County Fair

Queen Emily and Princess Vanessa reign over festivities

Royalty for the 2021 Crawford County Fair was chosen during a ceremony at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center Monday evening.

The fair will run Wednesday through Sunday, July 21 through 25, although some events, like an open beef show and a 4H and FFA dog show will take place before the 21st.

Royalty will be present at many events at the fair.

Following is a list of candidates and results of the queen contest.

Queen: Emily Freese, 17, daughter of Justin and Janet Freese

1st runner-up: Emma Reisz, 17, daughter of Cory and Molly Reisz

2nd runner-up: Jordan Hanson, 17, daughter of Richard and Christy Hanson

3rd runner-up: Emily Frazier, 17, daughter of Steve and Shari Frazier

Miss Congeniality: Peyton Henningsen, 16, daughter of Dean and Stephanie Henningsen

Paige Kastner, 18, daughter of Kurt and Angie Kastner

Princess contest

Princess: Vanessa Anderson, 9, daughter of John Anderson and Dana Weeda

1st runner-up: Monroe Eischeid, 9, daughter of Andy and Heather Eischeid

2nd runner-up: Aspen Steinkuehler, 8, daughter of Chad and Kellie Steinkuehler

3rd runner-up: Genevieve Bonner, 8, daughter of Brad Bonner and Shani Bonner

Miss Congeniality: Quinn Muff, 6, daughter of Brian and Keri Muff

Cadence Desy, 8, daughter of Nate and Rachel Desy

Brynlee Mohr, 5, daughter of Travis and Rachel Mohr

Stephanie Henningsen was the emcee for the ceremony.

Donations came from United Presbyterian Church in Denison for the venue for preliminary judging, Country Rose for the decorations and flowers, Don’s Inc. for the crown for the princess, and Denison Community Schools for the use of the Fine Arts Center.

