Royalty chosen for next week’s Crawford County Fair

Queen Emily and Princess Vanessa reign over festivities
Royalty for the 2021 Crawford County Fair was chosen during a ceremony at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center Monday evening.
The fair will run Wednesday through Sunday, July 21 through 25, although some events, like an open beef show and a 4H and FFA dog show will take place before the 21st.
Royalty will be present at many events at the fair.
Following is a list of candidates and results of the queen contest.
Queen: Emily Freese, 17, daughter of Justin and Janet Freese
1st runner-up: Emma Reisz, 17, daughter of Cory and Molly Reisz
2nd runner-up: Jordan Hanson, 17, daughter of Richard and Christy Hanson
3rd runner-up: Emily Frazier, 17, daughter of Steve and Shari Frazier
Miss Congeniality: Peyton Henningsen, 16, daughter of Dean and Stephanie Henningsen
Paige Kastner, 18, daughter of Kurt and Angie Kastner
Princess contest
Princess: Vanessa Anderson, 9, daughter of John Anderson and Dana Weeda
1st runner-up: Monroe Eischeid, 9, daughter of Andy and Heather Eischeid
2nd runner-up: Aspen Steinkuehler, 8, daughter of Chad and Kellie Steinkuehler
3rd runner-up: Genevieve Bonner, 8, daughter of Brad Bonner and Shani Bonner
Miss Congeniality: Quinn Muff, 6, daughter of Brian and Keri Muff
Cadence Desy, 8, daughter of Nate and Rachel Desy
Brynlee Mohr, 5, daughter of Travis and Rachel Mohr
Stephanie Henningsen was the emcee for the ceremony.
Donations came from United Presbyterian Church in Denison for the venue for preliminary judging, Country Rose for the decorations and flowers, Don’s Inc. for the crown for the princess, and Denison Community Schools for the use of the Fine Arts Center.