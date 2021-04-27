 Skip to main content
Royalty for the Midnight Rose Garden
Denison-Schleswig Prom, with the theme “Midnight Rose Garden,” was Saturday night. Royalty was crowned just before the grand march in the high school gym. The dance was at Boulders Conference Center and After Prom was back at the high school. At right, members of the prom court are, from left, Camryn Schultz, Jack MacGregor, Bailey Roecker, Parker Bekkerus, Queen Abby Gehlsen, King Walker Auen, Naydeline Arreola, Isaac Leinen and Cierra Kastner. Photo by Gordon Wolf

