Ruby’s Story: Jobs, pets and family

Part 4
Ruby Duncan, a longtime Denison resident, died on October 22 at age 106.
During three weekends in 2009, two of her granddaughters sat down with her and recorded the story of her life; the following is taken from that account.
Ruby went to work at Cronk’s when her youngest child, Keith, went to school.
“We worked 10 hours a day,” Ruby said. “One week, we would work days and then we’d switch to nights.”
Her mother watched after her kids when they got home from school while Ruby was at work.
Ruby quit Cronk’s during World War II to break eggs at the Armour plant; the facility had been remodeled into an egg-drying plant to make powdered eggs for soldiers.
Her husband, Dave, also worked there, firing the furnace.
“After the war ended, I tried to get a job back at Cronk’s, but they wouldn’t hire me since I quit them,” Ruby said.
She took a job making ice cream bars at the Denison Candy Kitchen.
“They sold 13, a baker’s dozen, for $1,” Ruby said. “It was a busy place when the opera house had movies. People entered through the Candy Kitchen and they would buy candy and popcorn for the movie.”
She would keep her next job for 13 years.
“One day, Etta Maloney asked me if I would like to come and work for her at the Tipsy Pine at the East End (of Highway 30 in Denison),” Ruby said. “I didn’t know anything about beer, but I decided to give it a try.”
She made $25 per week and worked from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Tipsy Pine had two kinds of beer: Falstaff and Country Club.
Selling hard liquor was against the law at the time.
“People would bring in their own booze and we’d sell the setups for 50 cents a glass, but we had a bottle of booze hid up in the closet,” she said.
The bar also had various types of illegal gambling.
“One day, a man came in and asked for a drink. He said that he knew that there was a bottle hid and he reached right up and grabbed it,” Ruby said. “That day, I had to ride in the cop’s car. I went up to the courthouse and they took my fingerprints.”
Ruby had been caught up in raids that resulted in charges against 17 Crawford County tavern operators and bartenders for having liquor of more than 4% alcohol content in a place with a class B beer permit, according to the April 20, 1962, Denison Bulletin.
“I didn’t get put in jail, but Etta couldn’t get her beer license again, so the next year they put the license in my name,” Ruby said.
She and Dave didn’t have a bathroom in their home until the early 1950s.
“We had an outhouse in the back yard,” Ruby said. “We used a big old catalog in the outhouse for toilet paper, and when you got down to the slick pages, they weren’t worth anything.”
Her job at the Tipsy Pine allowed her to buy items for the house on payment plans.
“That was the only way I could afford things,” she said. “I got a refrigerator, a washing machine, and a new yellow TV. It was our first TV. We had it when President Kennedy was shot; the same night (grandson) Charlie was born.”
After the Tipsy Pine, her next job was at the Denison Swimming Pool, where she handed out baskets for clothes.
The girls who were lifeguards pierced her ears and taught her how to do it.
“I pierced a lot of ears after that,” Ruby said. “I pierced (daughter-in-law) Sharon’s, and also (granddaughters) Jeanne and Susan’s after (daughter-in-law) Roxana said they were old enough.”
She then became a babysitter for the neighborhood kids, and for her grandsons Devon, Charlie and David.
“My next job was at JoMart,” she said. “I went at 8 a.m. and swept and scrubbed that big floor, moved all the booths out and cleaned them, filled the beer cooler and set tables for parties. Then I tended bar from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There wasn’t much business until 4 p.m. when the packing plant guys would come in. At JoMart, I got paid $50 a week.”
Ruby said she had learned to look for the good points in herself.
“I guess maybe I’ve found a few, like being kind to people and doing things for people,” she said. “I worked a lot of times when I was tired.”
She had a lifelong interest in taking care of animals.
“I can’t remember many stray animals that came to our house that didn’t end up living with us,” said her daughter, Barbara.
She nursed injured chicks back to health after they had been thrown in the dump to die at the local hatchery.
“Snip (her son) would find pigeon nests under the bridges, and he brought one home,” Ruby said. “We had to grind corn for it to eat, so we used my mother’s old coffee grinder. The pigeon got so tame that we had a paper box that he would sit on at night in the house. He would swoop right toward the heads of the neighbor ladies when they would come over.”
She took in a stray dog and named it “Peppie” after spending time getting it to trust her.
When her granddaughters interviewed her in 2009, she had two dogs: PJ and Lucy.
“PJ’s back legs are paralyzed, but he is a good dog and he needs me to take care of him,” Ruby said.
Lucy came from the pound in Lincoln; she was also a good dog and liked to go for walks, she said.
“I also have a parrot that used to belong to Eddie DeSpain,” she said. “He talks some and he has a bell in his cage that he knocks down when he sees someone he doesn’t like.”
Ruby said she was proud of her children.
“I guess the kids did a lot of things I didn’t know about, but I guess that what you don’t know doesn’t hurt you,” she said.
“All my kids are nice and they are all so good to me. I’ve got different jobs each of them do for me. You don’t find many families that will come home and sit around and visit for a while every morning. That’s all a person needs.”
The Bulletin and Review wishes to thank Ruby’s family for sharing her life story with the newspaper and readers.