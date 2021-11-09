Ruby’s Story: Jobs, pets and family

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She and Dave didn’t have a bathroom in their home until the early 1950s.

“We had an outhouse in the back yard,” Ruby said. “We used a big old catalog in the outhouse for toilet paper, and when you got down to the slick pages, they weren’t worth anything.”

Her job at the Tipsy Pine allowed her to buy items for the house on payment plans.

“That was the only way I could afford things,” she said. “I got a refrigerator, a washing machine, and a new yellow TV. It was our first TV. We had it when President Kennedy was shot; the same night (grandson) Charlie was born.”

After the Tipsy Pine, her next job was at the Denison Swimming Pool, where she handed out baskets for clothes.

The girls who were lifeguards pierced her ears and taught her how to do it.

“I pierced a lot of ears after that,” Ruby said. “I pierced (daughter-in-law) Sharon’s, and also (granddaughters) Jeanne and Susan’s after (daughter-in-law) Roxana said they were old enough.”

She then became a babysitter for the neighborhood kids, and for her grandsons Devon, Charlie and David.