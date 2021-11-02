Ruby’s Story: Living with relatives and moving to Denison

Part 2
Ruby Duncan, a longtime resident of Denison, died on October 22 at age 106.
During three weekends in 2009, two of her granddaughters sat down with her and recorded the story of her life; the following is taken from that account.
Following the death of her father in Minnesota in 1923, Ruby Paulina Christina Hass, her mother, Ella (Sievertsen), her brother, Warren, and her sister, Delphia, returned to Manning.
“We came up the hard way,” Ruby said. “People talk about getting poor today and how hard it’s going to be. Heck, I’ve been through it all.”
They moved in with Ruby’s Aunt Hilda at a farm just north of Aspinwall.
“In the fall, we would go up in the barn and the big door that comes down from the hay loft was open and that’s where they had their black walnuts,” Ruby said. “We’d sit up there and crack walnuts in the sunshine.”
Ruby went to school in Aspinwall during the year they lived with Aunt Hilda.
She spent the next summer with her aunt and uncle, Agnes and Henry Sievertsen.
“He was a wealthy farmer and he sold cattle, and Aunt Agnes was a fancy one,” Ruby said. “Her socks were all embroidered.”
Agnes was very attractive and Ruby liked her a lot; Agnes drove Ruby (who was 9) to children’s dances in her coupe.
“We went on a trip to South Dakota that summer to visit relatives with Aunt Hilda,” Ruby said. “We took pictures, and I was wearing an orange dress with a rosette. I did a lot of things after I came away from Minnesota.”
Ruby attended a country school while she lived with Aunt Agnes for several months but had to move back in with her mother, brother, and sister when Agnes’s house burned down.
Her mother was keeping house for Ruby’s Uncle Albert Stammer, whose wife had died.
“I finished school at another country school,” Ruby said. “I attended three different country schools in two years.”
In the summer of 1925, she took a trip to visit family in Minnesota with Albert and his daughter, Viola, who was a little older than Ruby.
“When we came back, they dropped me off in Denison because my mother had moved,” she said.
“My mother’s brother, Robert, was a neighbor of the county supervisor, Mr. Boeck, and they got to talking about Mom. Mr. Boeck got a place for Mom in Denison.”
The county paid $13 per month for the small house; Ruby’s mother received a widow’s pension of $18 per month for short months and $22 for long months.
The house didn’t have electricity or water; the family used a hydrant that was outside.
Her mother bought a walnut table at a sale.
“We hung a blanket up over the dining room and bedroom door and lived in the kitchen all winter,” Ruby said.
“I still have the oil lamp we used and I did all my lessons at the table.”
Her mother worked at the hospital; she ironed sheets on a mangle, which was a machine used to iron large items.
“When Mom worked there, I was there a lot,” she said. “I carried babies to their mothers for nursing, gave the patients fresh water and changed the water in their bouquets. I even helped clean the rooms.”
Ruby and her siblings attended the Lutheran school in Denison, which had a “little room” for kindergarten to 4th grade, and a “big room” for 5th to 8th grade.
“I was 11 and in the 5th grade,” Ruby said.
She was scared to death of her teacher, Mr. Greinke.
“I was so bashful all the time; I was afraid to say anything,” she said. “I was afraid to express myself. I didn’t know how to do it.”
School was made harder by a language barrier.
“When I was little, we never talked English. My mother and father spoke Low German,” Ruby said. “I think that’s why school was hard for me.”
The family was poor, but healthy – though Delphia was injured in an accident at home.
“We had a reservoir on the stove that always had warm water. We took the warm water and put it in the wash basin to wash ourselves,” Ruby said. “Delph was standing by the stove to dry and she swung the towel around and pulled the coffee pot down on her leg.”
Delphia was out of school for almost a month with burns that left a scar.
“She was a pretty sick girl,” Ruby said.
The children made lots of friends in their new neighborhood.
“Sue Servoss was the only girl, and we had lots of boys in the neighborhood,” she said. “The boys flew kites and took wagons and put steering wheels on them, and Sue and I would push them. We walked on stilts and played kick the can and ante over (a form of dodge ball).”
The kids made snow forts in the winter, had snowball fights and went sledding in the winter.
“The boys would get a thing together where six or eight of us would get on it and go down the hill together,” Ruby said. “We’d go from the Catholic priest’s house clear down across the highway. It was fun. Cold as heck!”
In the summer, the kids spent lots of days at Denison’s new swimming pool.
Ruby felt accepted by her friends Nellie, Helen and Vernetta. She sometimes stayed at their homes and they sometimes stayed at hers; her mother would make creamed peas for supper or they would eat apples, bananas and jelly.
“We had a little garden and Mom would can vegetables,” Ruby said. “I didn’t learn to cook from my mother, and my mother was not a good cook! She had lumpy gravy, but she could make good donuts and she made good butterscotch and lemon pie.”
She met Dave Duncan when she was in 11th grade.
“I was working in a little old store down where Cronk’s is now,” she said.
She worked 4-10 p.m. for Ma Thompson and her husband; Ma would often send extra coffee and pie home for Ruby and her mother.
“Dave was down at the gas station next door because his friend Frank Retman was working at the station,” Ruby said. “I wouldn’t walk through the alley because I was afraid of the rats, so I’d go to the end of the block and up the hill. About that time, Dave was going home so he walked me home a few nights. We sat by the mailboxes, which were in front of my house.”
