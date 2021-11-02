Ruby’s Story: Living with relatives and moving to Denison

“When I was little, we never talked English. My mother and father spoke Low German,” Ruby said. “I think that’s why school was hard for me.”

The family was poor, but healthy – though Delphia was injured in an accident at home.

“We had a reservoir on the stove that always had warm water. We took the warm water and put it in the wash basin to wash ourselves,” Ruby said. “Delph was standing by the stove to dry and she swung the towel around and pulled the coffee pot down on her leg.”

Delphia was out of school for almost a month with burns that left a scar.

“She was a pretty sick girl,” Ruby said.

The children made lots of friends in their new neighborhood.

“Sue Servoss was the only girl, and we had lots of boys in the neighborhood,” she said. “The boys flew kites and took wagons and put steering wheels on them, and Sue and I would push them. We walked on stilts and played kick the can and ante over (a form of dodge ball).”

The kids made snow forts in the winter, had snowball fights and went sledding in the winter.