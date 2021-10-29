Ruby’s Story: To Minnesota and back in the early 1900s

Ella and Edward were married in 1914.

Ruby’s sister, Delphia, was born in January 1918 in the same house where Ruby was born.

Within a year, Ruby’s parents decided to move north to homestead on land near Humboldt, Minnesota.

“My mother had gotten $1,000 from her father and my dad inherited some money when his mother died, so they decided to buy a steam tractor,” Ruby said.

A friend named Wiese from Manning bought a threshing machine; the Hass and Wiese families traveled together to Minnesota.

“The men were going to thresh grain on the way, so we stayed in a granary one or two nights while they were doing a job,” she said. “Mom said that she couldn’t keep me in our part of the shed, because I kept going around to the neighbors.”

Humboldt turned out to be fields of grain in flat countryside that had very few trees.

The Hass house had bales of straw around the foundation to help keep it warm.

“My brother, Warren, was born in Humboldt,” Ruby said. “I was 5 and Delphia was 2.”

On the day Warren was born, Ruby and Delphia were sent to the back yard by their father.