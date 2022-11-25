 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa’s schedule of visits to Denison

Santa's sleigh

Santa Claus will take up residence at the Santa House in uptown Denison four times during December. A rescued sleigh and reindeer will be featured at the house this year.

 Dan Mundt

At the Santa House in Uptown Denison on Broadway

Saturday, December 3: 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, December 10: 1-3 p.m.

Thursday, December 15: 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, December 18: 1-3 p.m.

The Santa House is maintained and volunteer-run by the Women in Business Impact Organization (WIBIO). WIBIO is seeking donations of candy/small treats as well as monetary donations to fill the goodie bags given away to children who visit Santa at the Santa House. If interested, contact mnutt@cdcia.org or call the office of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County at 712-263-5621.

