Santa’s schedule of visits to Denison

At the Santa House in Uptown Denison on Broadway
Saturday, December 3: 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, December 10: 1-3 p.m.
Thursday, December 15: 5-7 p.m.
Sunday, December 18: 1-3 p.m.
The Santa House is maintained and volunteer-run by the Women in Business Impact Organization (WIBIO). WIBIO is seeking donations of candy/small treats as well as monetary donations to fill the goodie bags given away to children who visit Santa at the Santa House. If interested, contact mnutt@cdcia.org or call the office of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County at 712-263-5621.