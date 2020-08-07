Saying “thanks for the memories” to a family of library patrons

A work place can become like a home, and as with any home, there comes a time to leave it.
For Sandy Haynes, assistant director at Norelius Community Library in Denison, that time is now.
After 34 years at the library, her last day of work there will be next Friday, August 14.
The path that brought Sandy to the library started with her parents, Charles and Eileen.
“Mom and dad instilled in my brother and me that reading was important, in fact to the point that they had to go down and take the fuse out of the fuse box to get us to go to bed at night, because both of us were readers,” Sandy said.
The night her brother nearly burned down their house located near Essex was the start of the fuse-pulling. In order to read at night without his parents knowing it, he took the shade off his bedside lamp and put the lamp, bare bulb and all, under the covers. After a while, he fell asleep. His mother was alerted that something was wrong from his groaning. She entered the room to find that the bulb had scorched the blanket.
Sandy said as she had her brother became older, her parents gave up and let them stay up as long as they wanted to read.
Sandy and her husband, Mark, met when both studied and earned degrees in marketing from Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. As Mark was from Lake View, they settled there and ran Provost Boats and Motors in 1979 and 1980. But the economy was not good at that time, and Mark began to work for Farmland Foods (now Smithfield Foods) in Denison.
It was after their second child, Tiffany (Tricia is the eldest child), was born in March 1986 that Sandy decided she needed to be out in the public. She was offered a part-time job at Norelius Community Library by Pat Chapman, library director at the time, and started working in August 1986. In July 1989 she switched to fulltime duty when she became assistant director.
The Haynes family was happy in Denison and happy with their jobs.
“Back at that time, you couldn’t beat Farmland for the pay, and I was happy here,” said Sandy. “It was a good place to raise kids, and Denison had, and still has, a good school system. You just settle where you land and go with it.”
In 1986, Sandy couldn’t have predicted how much technology would change her job and the types of services offered to patrons.
She described a pre-technology version of one of her jobs.
“Every book had a pocket in it with a card. You stamped it and wrote the library patron’s card number on it. Every night it took you half an hour to take every card and put them in order by author’s name alphabetically and by the date they were due, so when the books came back in you could thumb through the cards, pull it and put it back into the book,” Sandy explained.
Half an hour was the least amount of time that job took. During the summer reading program, when 700-800 books were checked out in a day, alphabetizing all the cards could take one to one and one-half hours.
“When you processed a new book, you typed the new card with a typewriting (electric, at least), the card pocket, the title card and the author card,” Sandy continued. “And if it was a non-fiction book, there were times when you typed five or 10 additional cards with all the different Sears subject headings (a subject cataloging criteria first published in 1923 by Minnie Earl Sears), along with the Dewey Decimal System number.
“I used to hate opening those books up and seeing they have 10 suggested subject headings,” Sandy admitted, “but if a person came in with a subject they wanted to research, you wanted to make sure they could find it. You had to alphabetize all those cards and put them in order to file them in the card catalog.”
Today, all Sandy has to do is scan the publisher’s bar code on a book. Sandy tweaks the information to make it fit with the library’s system.
There was just one computer at the library when Sandy started in 1986. It was purchased when the library addition was completed in 1985, and it was located in a computer room tucked into an area that is now part of the library director’s office. But no one used the computer or apparently knew how to use it.
When Joyce Amdor came to the library (she served 10 years as children’s librarian and eight years as library director), her husband, John, a computer whiz, taught the librarians to use a program that would generate the subject cards. They still had to type in all the information, but multiple subject cards, differing by subject titles, would be printed on a dot matrix printer.
John also played a trick on the librarians, Sandy recalled, by entering a program that when the librarians pushed a certain key, a message was displayed on the monitor: “You just destroyed this computer.”
“I was in my 20s, but some of the ladies that were older who did that screamed and said ‘I just killed the computer.’ But with the old computers, you could touch the wrong buttons and kill it.”
From that single computer, the inventory at the library grew to 35 computers between the staff and public access computers at one point, Sandy said.
Norelius Community Library has fewer computers today, but it has iPads and laptops for children to use in the children’s library, and public access computers downstairs.
Sandy also recalled doing research to help find all the books and resources needed by high school students and adults going back to college. This activity would explode when term papers were assigned in the American Heritage class at Denison High School. All juniors have to take this course.
“We used to pull 150 books and have them behind the circulation desk so kids would make copies of everything, and when that was going on, the tables would be full of kids working,” said Sandy.
Today, American Heritage students are still required to use a certain number of resources, among them a certain number of books, but they don’t need to use as many books as they used to, Sandy said.
“But we do have a lot of kids in our community that come in to use the computers because they don’t have the internet at home,” she added.
The internet has changed how people research subjects.
“We used to continually get people calling in with reference questions. It is one of the statistics we count every day,” Sandy explained. “We still get calls for reference questions, but they are different types of questions, not as in depth because now people search out information on the internet.
“But now we teach people when they get a new smart phone, for instance, helping them learn how to use their phone to access the internet,” Sandy continued.
Another change brought about by the internet is advising people how to determine the trustworthiness of the information they find.
“We’re constantly trying to educate people that they need to know what’s a good source,” Sandy explained. “In this day and age, it’s difficult when you hear someone justify something because they found it on Facebook. Well, anyone can put anything on Facebook, and you need to know how to find good sources and to research it and tell if it’s good.”
Libraries have succeeded in adapting to the changes brought about by the internet. Sandy added that the state library has been really good about providing educational opportunities to library staff.
Through the years, Sandy has been asked why she’s never applied for the library director’s position, especially since she’s served as interim library director a number of times.
Her answer is simple.
“It’s not my niche.”
She said her character traits fit her job.
“I like being around people. I like books. I love being able to recommend books to people,” Sandy said. “One of my biggest pleasures is talking with the people and knowing that when I’m reading resources to order books, I can think of five patrons just off the top of my head that I will recommend the book to.
“I always say the director does the book work but the director is also doing the bills, the state reports, the reports for the city council and the library board meetings,” Sandy explained. “I have the fun job because I’m helping the patrons, listening to what they are talking about and learning what they are reading, and I get to find books for them. The library director gets out there, but not nearly as much as the assistant director is able to.”
“My niche is helping the patrons, being out with the public,” she continued. “I don’t like the political part of going to have to go and beg for money and justify our existence. When I first started here, Pat Chapman said the library is the great equalizer of the public; it’s free to everybody and it serves everybody the same way.”
Sandy is an avid reader, but she cannot read all the books that she orders for the library.
Books by popular authors, such as Danielle Steel, James Patterson and David Baldacci, are bought as soon as they come into print.
A number of library publications provide snapshot descriptions of the new books. Other professional magazines publish articles on first-time authors.
“I really pore over those, trying to find the ones that will fit in with our collection,” Sandy explained.
For Sandy, even the entire Haynes family, Norelius Community Library is more than a place to work; it is part of their lives.
When daughters Tricia and Tiffany were young, Mark worked nights at Farmland and Sandy would bring the girls to the library to alphabetize cards for the card catalog.
“They learned their ABCs down six letters,” said Sandy.
And now the next generation has learned about “Nanny’s Library.”
The oldest grandchild, Lilly, made a story on the magnetic storyboard in the children’s library a couple years ago when she was eight.
Lilly and Charlie Kay have developed a love of reading. The youngest grandchild, Sienna, hasn’t yet learned to read.
The grandkids, at least the older ones, have served as models for pictures Sandy displays in her office of children reading.
If you had asked Sandy in December where the future of libraries was headed, she could have given you a pretty good prediction.
Now with changes created by the coronavirus pandemic, she is not sure.
Norelius Community Library was closed for three months, although the fulltime staff was inside working and providing curbside service to fill patrons’ requests for materials.
The library reopened more than a month ago but not to the extent that it was pre-coronavirus. Patrons are asked to wear masks and are encouraged to find their materials and then check out – no gathering to socialize.
“We’re starting to see more and more people, including kids, coming in,” said Sandy. “It’s not the same because they can’t come in and hang out, and we did have a lot of kids who came to the library after school, playing games or reading while waiting for their parents to get off work.
“I think libraries are really going to have to work at reinventing themselves because people are going to get used to not going someplace to sit down to read,” she continued. “A group of men used to come to the library to discuss world events, and they haven’t been able to do that. Our newspapers and magazines – we can’t let you sit down and read them here; you have to check them out and return them in the book drop so we can quarantine them.”
The good news, though, is that libraries have always been reinventing themselves and librarians are creative, Sandy continued.
She has read about libraries setting up small tables with dividers in between seating spaces and of libraries doing story times via ZOOM.
Norelius Community Library has been part of the reinventing. For the summer reading program, the library assembled STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activity kits for kids to work on at home. Sandy said the library received thanks from grandparents and parents for finding a way to keep kids active.
Libraries will always have a place in the community, and books will always be part of the library.
How libraries operate may look differently because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sandy said for now, that’s the new normal.
Not long after she retires, Sandy and Mark will be off on a new adventure together, moving to Table Rock Lake in southern Missouri, in September. It is a place they visited about 20 years ago and decided it would be their retirement home.
She said the location is pretty central to family members spread throughout the country, and the lake will be a attraction for the grandkids when they get older, drawing them to their grandparents’ home, “when we’re old,” Sandy joked.
When the City of Denison offered early retirement last fall, Sandy jumped at it. Mark recently retired, with 40 plus years at Farmland/Smithfield.
It is part of their decision to not put dreams on hold, because you never know what tomorrow will bring.
Eight years ago, a close friend of Sandy’s suddenly died. Then Mark’s boss got cancer and died. And comments made like, “We’ll do this when we retire,” seemed empty.
It’s the reason why Sandy and Mark bought a camper, because they always said they would travel. Although Yellow Smoke Park was the farthest their first and second camper traveled, other than from the dealerships, Sandy said the outings to the park east of Denison were great.
The end of a career as a librarian means Sandy will have more time to do what she loves – to read.
She has a notebook full of names of books that are coming out soon, and she has a list of books that she hasn’t been able to read the last several years.
Sandy said part of the attraction of books is an escape from life, but it depends on what a person is reading at the time. Right now, anything that is humorous is popular.
Her favorite genre is true crimes, because she likes to figure out how detectives figure out the crime. It is also the reason Sandy started a true crime book club last year. The club was three books into the series when the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down. But the books are at the library for someone to take charge in complete the series in the future.
Sandy’s job has already led to possibilities at Table Rock Lake. A woman who works at an insurance agency there is from Des Moines and found out through their conversation that Sandy is a librarian. The woman wants to get a book club started.
“Books are a common denominator with lots of people,” Sandy said. “I’m kind of excited to get something going.”
But she will miss the library in Denison and all it has brought to her and her family.
“The library has been good for me and my family,” she said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here, watching kids grow and then bring their kids in. The patrons are family so me, so I am going to miss them immensely.”
Libraries form lives and change lives, Sandy said and pointed to a library program she ran a number of years ago. When the library first got public access computers downstairs, Friday night’s became pizza, pop and game night for middle schoolers.
“We had 12 die-hard middle school boys who came in and played computers and could be as loud as they wanted to be. Those kids came in for years, and when those boys see me out in public, they’ll come and talk to me.”
She thought kids she had to discipline for being too loud during library hours would have hated her because “Sandy is getting after us.”
“But they come up to me and talk to me, and they have their kids coming to the library. I’d say, ‘You know, I was the nasty librarian.’ They’d say, ‘You weren’t the nasty librarian. You always talked to us. Yeah, you got after us, but you really should have gotten after us.’”
Sandy reflected, “Lots and lots of good memories.”
Library directors Sandy Haynes has worked with
Pat Chapman
Joyce Amdor: 1988-2006
Emily Weaver: May 1, 2006-January 18, 2008
Deb McKeown: Began March 2008
Steve Hammel: Began June 2012
Monica Walley: February 2013-present
