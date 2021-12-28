Scherff a Pro-Bowl pick for fifth time

Washington Football Team offensive right guard Brandon Scherff (75) has been selected for the 2022 Pro-Bowl, the National Football League (NFL) announced on Wednesday.

This is the fifth Pro-Bowl pick for Scherff, the son of Bob and Cindy Scherff, of Denison, and a 2010 Denison High School graduate.

Last year Scherff was the first Washington player to be named first team All-Pro since 1996.

Scherff is playing in his seventh season in the NFL, all with Washington.

He is listed as a starter for the 2022 Pro-Bowl.