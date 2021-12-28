 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Scherff a Pro-Bowl pick for fifth time

  • 0
Brandon Scherff, No. 79, Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team offensive right guard Brandon Scherff (75) has been selected for the 2022 Pro-Bowl, the National Football League (NFL) announced on Wednesday.

This is the fifth Pro-Bowl pick for Scherff, the son of Bob and Cindy Scherff, of Denison, and a 2010 Denison High School graduate.

Last year Scherff was the first Washington player to be named first team All-Pro since 1996.

Scherff is playing in his seventh season in the NFL, all with Washington.

He is listed as a starter for the 2022 Pro-Bowl.

The Pro-Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 6.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa funeral directors promote vaccination