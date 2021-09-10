Schleswig Calf Show Days is a week away

New rides and new food options will be on hand

Schleswig Calf Show Days was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the event is set to make a full return next weekend.

“The (Schleswig) Community Club started having meetings in March of 2021, and we hit the ground running in April trying to figure out how to bring Calf Show Days back with some new stuff and try to make up for missing out last year,” said Laura Ernst, one of the organizers of the event. “We started forming the committee and talking to people who wanted to organize specific events throughout the weekend. We have some new faces and some new help this year, so that was positive for us.”

One of the biggest concerns for the event was the loss of Cheetas Bar & Grill, which closed this summer.

“The big question was food, and what we’re going to do for food without Cheetas,” Ernst said. “We still have the Schleswig School food stand, but with the population that comes in to Schleswig for Calf Show Days they just could not be the only food option that we have.”

The Odebolt Bowling Alley and Flaco’s Tacos food trucks will be on hand to make sure there is enough food for everyone.