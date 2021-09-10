Schleswig Calf Show Days is a week away

New rides and new food options will be on hand
Schleswig Calf Show Days was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the event is set to make a full return next weekend.
“The (Schleswig) Community Club started having meetings in March of 2021, and we hit the ground running in April trying to figure out how to bring Calf Show Days back with some new stuff and try to make up for missing out last year,” said Laura Ernst, one of the organizers of the event. “We started forming the committee and talking to people who wanted to organize specific events throughout the weekend. We have some new faces and some new help this year, so that was positive for us.”
One of the biggest concerns for the event was the loss of Cheetas Bar & Grill, which closed this summer.
“The big question was food, and what we’re going to do for food without Cheetas,” Ernst said. “We still have the Schleswig School food stand, but with the population that comes in to Schleswig for Calf Show Days they just could not be the only food option that we have.”
The Odebolt Bowling Alley and Flaco’s Tacos food trucks will be on hand to make sure there is enough food for everyone.
“The food trucks will sit pretty close to the beer garden to help that crowd access the food easier,” she said. “There is some excitement around having new options come in.”
The midway carnival will make a return with several new rides.
“I know, personally, my kids are excited because the rides are coming back,” Ernst said. “A lot of people wait until Calf Show Days to ride rides because they can get 50 cent tickets on every ride.”
DJ Big Rig, from Des Moines, will provide music for the event.
“We’re still doing the bingo tent and basket raffle, as we’ve done in years past,” she said. “This will be the second year we are doing the bags tournament with the beer garden.”
In April, Schleswig put on a one-off bags tournament that had good attendance.
“So we decided to have it at Calf Shows Days this year and we’re expecting a pretty good turnout for that,” Ernst said.
The Schleswig Community Club oversees the entire celebration weekend – and community members from across Schleswig are making the event possible, she said.
“Craig Bogatzke does our fun run and he does the cribbage tournament; the craft fair is handled by Janice Jepsen; the parade, the bingo tents and the basket raffle are all done by the community club,” Ernst said.
Her husband, Ryan, president of the Schleswig Community Club, and Caleb Schroeder, vice president, organize a lot of aspects of the event, she said.
“Tim and Lila Bubke have put a lot of countless hours into making this run, as well,” Ernst said. “Tim is leading the beer garden and the bags tournament and Lila does a lot of the back-end things, like lights and electricity and all the little stuff that people tend to forget exists to make it run.”
The Bubkes are also organizing the pancake breakfast on Sunday.
Melanie Hargens is running the kiddie tractor pull.
Ernst said she has heard from a lot of people who are excited about the parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 18.
“That’s our big draw into Schleswig for the weekend,” she said. “There are a lot of people that are really excited for the parade.”
Adam Heiden, of Heiden Concrete, is the host for the third annual “Sunday Funday” event, which will take place on his property on the edge of Schleswig.
“This is its third year and the second year it’s in conjunction with Calf Show Days,” Ernst said. “It’s kind of new for Schleswig and we’d like to get the word out there and get people in.”
Proceeds from Sunday Funday will be donated to a local organization, such as the Schleswig School recreation league, or will be put toward the Schleswig 125th Celebration fund.