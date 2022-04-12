Schleswig childcare center hires director, assistant director

Under the Son Childcare Center aims for August opening

The board of directors of the Under the Son Childcare Center in Schleswig voted last Thursday to hire Stacy Jepsen as the director, and Julie Schroeder as assistant director of the facility.

The decision was made during a public meeting at the Schleswig Community room with about 50 interested citizens and members of the childcare center board of directors.

Jepsen lives in rural Schleswig and has worked for a number of years at Head Start in Denison, according to Mike Goodin, a retired Schleswig businessman who has been leading the effort to bring the childcare center to the community.

“She brings much knowledge and background to our organization and we’re thrilled to get her,” Goodin said.

Schroeder also lives in rural Schleswig.

“She has a love for children and she’ll bring that experience to our center,” he said.

“The two have worked together before, and Stacey and Julie will be a great team for our program.”

Goodin said that Iowa Department of Human Services guidelines require that a childcare director and assistant director have a combined total of at least 100 points obtained through a combination of education, experience, and child development-related training.

“Between the two of them, they had 760 points, so they’re really qualified as far as education and experience goes,” he said.

Jepsen’s first day will be May 2; Schroeder’s first day has yet to be determined.

Goodin said the childcare center has also recently taken ownership of a bus that was formerly a part of the Crawford County Memorial Hospital transportation service.

“We were able to acquire the bus that the hospital traded in to Team Auto Group,” he said. “Team Auto worked with us on procuring the bus, helped with the graphics on the side from bluespace (bluespace creative of Denison) and they gave us a nice contribution. The remainder of the bus was paid for by a grant from Early Childhood Iowa.”

The bus will be used for outings with children enrolled in the childcare center, such as visits to the Schleswig swimming pool, pumpkin patches or nature centers in Crawford and Ida counties.

“We will transport the children to and from a preschool in town and to age-appropriate events outside of town or around the community,” Goodin said.

The Under the Son Childcare Center covers 3,700 square feet; it has capacity for eight infants (six weeks to 23 months), and 45 children from ages two through 12.

The entire area, which used to be the site of the Schleswig High School, is fenced in and will have facilities for games and exercise; a smaller area is fenced off for children under two years old.

Before and after school events will also take place in the outdoor area, Goodin said.

The facility has a meeting room for the eight-member board, an employee break room, an isolated area for children who are ill, and a full kitchen; the entire facility area is covered by motion-activated cameras.

The United Church of Christ (UCC) in Schleswig is in the third year of a 20-year commitment to support the childcare center, Goodin said.

The church made a long-term commitment to create and help fund the construction of the center; prior to going into operation, the center will be taken over by the CrawIda Regional Childcare Center (doing business as Under the Son Childcare Center), a separate 501 (c) 3, which is also a registered Iowa nonprofit.

Five of the board members live in Crawford County; three live in Ida County.

“We have a great board; they’re extremely talented and excited to be part of our program,” Goodin said.

Funds provided by UCC come from rent on an endowment of land the church received; the funds can be used to pay for operations of the childcare center, but not to pay off debt.

About $600,000 has been spent on the project so far; of that total, about $200,000 is debt.

“We will be having fundraisers and taking donations from area residents and the community to retire that debt so that, when we open the doors, the church’s contribution will go for operation of the childcare (center) and not for debt retirement,” Goodin said.

“Financial support is always appreciated.”

Contributions may be given to Under the Son Childcare at Bank Iowa–Schleswig, or United Bank of Iowa in Schleswig; donations are tax deductible.

The center is on schedule to open in the first part of August.

Goodin expects that the board will make an announcement in June about when children may be enrolled, information about the fee schedule and other details.

He encouraged individuals interested in employment or enrolling their children at the center to take a survey posted on the Facebook pages of the Under the Son Childcare Center and “You know you’re from Schleswig when…”

“We will then contact those who have responded, as time permits and when it’s appropriate,” Goodin said.

He said Jepsen and Schroeder are looking forward to working with each other.

“They are excited to be a team again,” he said. “They’re ready to go.”

The Under the Son Childcare Center is the “cherry on the top” of the many services recently added in Schleswig, Goodin said.

He pointed to the town’s swimming pool, the school’s new public workout area, the summer recreation program, a new concession stand and the new clubhouse at the golf course as some of the many strides the community has made.