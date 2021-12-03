 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schleswig Craft Fair is Saturday
0 comments
top story

Schleswig Craft Fair is Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Schleswig Craft Show, December 2019

Santa excited to see all the kids

“Santa is very excited to see all the kids this year,” said Laura Ernst, who has helped arrange Santa’s visit to Schleswig on Saturday.

“Last year, we had to limit the kids that could come in, due to COVID. This year we’ve opened it up so all the kids can come in and meet him.”

Santa will be in the basement of the Schleswig Community Building from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

His visit is part of Saturday’s Schleswig Craft Fair, which begins at 8 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m.

”We’ll have a goodie bag for every child that comes to visit Santa, and they’ll get a free picture with Santa emailed to them by Monday,” Ernst said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Schleswig United Church of Christ will serve food in the basement of the Community Building during Santa’s visit.

The Schleswig 4-H club will have baked items for sale.

The craft fair will feature 35 tables of items.

“We’ll have wreaths, vintage refurbished wood items, homemade soaps and oils, scented candles, handmade wooden children’s furniture, handmade baskets made out of pine needles, round wooden signs with Christmas messages and my floral arrangements will be there,” said Janice Jepsen, one of the organizers of the event.

Local artist Ingrid Finn will show her art and jewelry, and author and Denison native Ann Hanigan-Kotz’s book, “The Longest Journey,” will be for sale.

The hospital auxiliary will have a display of handmade items.

“We’ve been doing this for almost 40 years; Santa Claus, of course, has been here longer than that,” Jepsen said.

“Just come and have a good time.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fair weather for working
News

Fair weather for working

It’s the end of November and the weather is holding out for outdoor work, like the development of the dining node in front of the Bake Shop an…

Local

Charlie Bandow

Funeral services for Charlie Bandow, 79, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison wit…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics