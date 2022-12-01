Schleswig man wins $250,000 lottery prize

He purchased his winning ticket at KCK’s Food & Fuel in Schleswig and claimed his $250,000 prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The $250,000 Extreme Cash game is a $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $250,000, 16 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.55. For more information about the game and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.