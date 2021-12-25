Schleswig students spread Christmas cheer with the act of giving

For at least 25 years, the middle school students at Schleswig Community Schools have been spreading Christmas cheer around the community by delivering packages containing hand-made ornaments and a number of other items.

Schleswig Principal David Galvin said the project is not about what’s in the packages but the act of giving.

“It’s an opportunity for our middle school kids to get out in the community to interact and to give back,” Galvin explained.

The students look forward to the day, which takes place on the last day of school before the holiday break.

“Community members tell us how much they look forward to this day, as well,” said Galvin.

He added that the staff has worked hard to get ready for the day.

The school reaches out beforehand to see who would like to receive one of the packages.

Some are older individuals, including grandparents of students.

The students put the hand-made ornaments and other items into boxes and wrapped the boxes.

Students were split into seven groups with eight or nine per group, to go around Schleswig to deliver packages to individuals and businesses. In addition, one group went to Ricketts and another to the care centers in Denison.