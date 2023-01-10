Schleswig Tree of Lights memorial donors recognized

The Basic Fund, lnc. sponsored the Christmas Tree of Lights in Schleswig.

Funds from the memorial will be used to support worthwhile community projects.

The following is the list of those who have helped support this fundraiser.

Listed first is the memorialized and second is the donor.

All Veterans: American Legion #645

Lodean Bechen: Nancy Bechen

Brian Boland: Sue Boland

Family and Loved Ones: Tim and Lila Bubke

Andrew and Bernice Clausen: Leon and Phyllis Clausen

Paul and Vi Mahoney: Leon and Phyllis Clausen

Richard Mahoney: Leon and Phyllis Clausen

All Family Members: Zola Friedrichsen

Family and Loved Ones: Dennis and Judy Gierstorf

Jurgen and Lena Grill: Larry Grill

Louie and Julia Grill: Larry Grill

Octavus and Erma Grill: Larry Grill

Donation: Wade and Andrea Gurney

Loved Ones: Buckwheat and Merry Jacoby

Raymond and Lucille Jepsen: Loren and Janice Jepsen

Ruth Jackson: Loren and Janice Jepsen

Larry Jepsen: Loren and Janice Jepsen

Family and Love Ones: Jerrod and Talsha Johannsen

Betty Johannsen: Murlin Johannsen

Loving memory of Betty Johannsen: Leisha Kragel

Charles and Rose Kohls: Melvin and Eunice Kohles

Margaret Kohls: Melvin and Eunice Kohles

Kevin Lafrentz: Janet Lafrentz

Pamela Allen: Janet Lafrentz

Harlan and Barb Buffum: Janet Lafrentz

Wayne and Nola Lafrentz: Janet Lafrentz

Family and Loved Ones: Jim and Marsha Lindstrom

Palmer and Verline Peters: Gary and Beverly Peters and Family

Edward and Lucinda Wigg: Gary and Beverly Peters and Family

Richard Peters: Marie Peters and Family

Clifford H Reimers: Loretta M. Reimers

Herman E Reimers: Loretta M. Reimers

John H and Ottilie A Reimers: Loretta M. Reimers

William T and Esther M Reimers: Loretta M. Reimers

Loved Ones: Harry and Kay Riessen

Erwin and Elfie Riessen: Joann Riessen

Deceased family and friends: Joann Riessen

Bruce and Alvera Hanneman: Diana Schultz and Family

Marlowe Schultz: Diana Schultz and Family

Loved Ones: James and Cheri Streck

Family and loved ones: Carol Teut and Family

Deceased Church Members: UCC Christian Service Fund

All Deceased Veterans: VFW Ladies Auxiliary #3930

All Veterans: VFW Post #3930

LaDonna Lalone: Larry and Pat Wiebers and Family