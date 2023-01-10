Schleswig Tree of Lights memorial donors recognized

The Basic Fund, lnc. sponsored the Christmas Tree of Lights in Schleswig.
Funds from the memorial will be used to support worthwhile community projects.
The following is the list of those who have helped support this fundraiser.
Listed first is the memorialized and second is the donor.
All Veterans: American Legion #645
Lodean Bechen: Nancy Bechen
Brian Boland: Sue Boland
Family and Loved Ones: Tim and Lila Bubke
Andrew and Bernice Clausen: Leon and Phyllis Clausen
Paul and Vi Mahoney: Leon and Phyllis Clausen
Richard Mahoney: Leon and Phyllis Clausen
All Family Members: Zola Friedrichsen
Family and Loved Ones: Dennis and Judy Gierstorf
Jurgen and Lena Grill: Larry Grill
Louie and Julia Grill: Larry Grill
Octavus and Erma Grill: Larry Grill
Donation: Wade and Andrea Gurney
Loved Ones: Buckwheat and Merry Jacoby
Raymond and Lucille Jepsen: Loren and Janice Jepsen
Ruth Jackson: Loren and Janice Jepsen
Larry Jepsen: Loren and Janice Jepsen
Family and Love Ones: Jerrod and Talsha Johannsen
Betty Johannsen: Murlin Johannsen
Loving memory of Betty Johannsen: Leisha Kragel
Charles and Rose Kohls: Melvin and Eunice Kohles
Margaret Kohls: Melvin and Eunice Kohles
Kevin Lafrentz: Janet Lafrentz
Pamela Allen: Janet Lafrentz
Harlan and Barb Buffum: Janet Lafrentz
Wayne and Nola Lafrentz: Janet Lafrentz
Family and Loved Ones: Jim and Marsha Lindstrom
Palmer and Verline Peters: Gary and Beverly Peters and Family
Edward and Lucinda Wigg: Gary and Beverly Peters and Family
Richard Peters: Marie Peters and Family
Clifford H Reimers: Loretta M. Reimers
Herman E Reimers: Loretta M. Reimers
John H and Ottilie A Reimers: Loretta M. Reimers
William T and Esther M Reimers: Loretta M. Reimers
Loved Ones: Harry and Kay Riessen
Erwin and Elfie Riessen: Joann Riessen
Deceased family and friends: Joann Riessen
Bruce and Alvera Hanneman: Diana Schultz and Family
Marlowe Schultz: Diana Schultz and Family
Loved Ones: James and Cheri Streck
Family and loved ones: Carol Teut and Family
Deceased Church Members: UCC Christian Service Fund
All Deceased Veterans: VFW Ladies Auxiliary #3930
All Veterans: VFW Post #3930
LaDonna Lalone: Larry and Pat Wiebers and Family
The Christmas Tree of Lights in Schleswig was successful.