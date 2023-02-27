The Denison School Board last Monday approved a bid of $100,899.33 submitted by P and H Wholesale, Inc., of Carroll, for a boiler at Broadway Elementary. The district is planning on building a new boiler room outside of the kitchen and dining area at the southwest corner of the building. It will replace the boiler building that is near the southeast corner of the school building.

The new boiler is the first step of a project to construct an addition to the building, should that proceed. The administration said and the board agreed that the new boiler is needed regardless of whether the addition project is done.

A public hearing on the Broadway Elementary School project was set by the board for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at the District Administration Office on the east side of the high school building.

The district is planning to construct a two-story addition and make renovations to the existing building. The addition will be about 33,300 square feet and the renovations will involve about 9,600 square feet.

The project will be funded by issuing bonds that will be paid by the district’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE), formerly called the one cent statewide school infrastructure sales and services tax.

The bidding deadline is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11. At its meeting on April 17, the board will entertain considering an award of contract at the April 17 meeting.