School board proposes Broadway Elementary addition

For a number of years the Denison Community School District has been adding to its balance of the penny sales tax revenue, while the board and staff have discussed some major projects for the future.

Before the renovation of school bathrooms and the high school science rooms this past summer, the biggest use of the penny sales tax had been the reconstruction of the high school football/soccer field and the track. That was completed in 2016.

Now the district has about a $4.2 million balance in penny sales tax and physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) revenue.

At Monday’s meeting, the Denison School Board and staff conducted a financial discussion on the use of the penny sales tax revenue to fund an addition to the Broadway Elementary building.

The estimated cost of the investment is around $17.8 million, which is proposed to be financed with a 15-year sales tax bond.

No property taxes would be used for the project.

A financial analysis showed that with the annual principal and interest payment on the 15-year bond, the district would still have about $945,000 a year in sales tax revenue and PPEL revenue to fund other projects, such as roof repairs, the purchase of transportation and technology upgrades.

Annually, the district receives about $2.5 million in sales tax revenue and $150,000 to $160,000 in PPEL revenue.

After presenting his cash flow analysis, Scott Larson, the district’s business manager, pointed out that the sales tax balance would not be the $4 million mark it is now, but the penny sales tax and PPEL funds will be available to pay for capital improvements.

Asked how long it took to build a $4.2 million balance in the penny sales tax, Larson said it was over the past five to six years.

“We’ve always looked to keep a $750,000 to $1.5 million balance, and now it’s just kind of grown. We haven’t done any big ticket items lately,” he said.

To issue a bond for 15 years, the district has to update its revenue purpose statement, which will expire in 2031. On Monday, the board adopted a resolution approving a revenue purpose statement and ordering an election on the revenue purpose statement to authorize expenditures from revenue received from the State Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund.

The election is proposed for March 7. A simple majority vote by the public is needed to pass the statement.

The updated revenue purpose statement lists what the district can spend the penny sales tax on, which is the same as the current revenue purpose statement.

The school board will have a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, November 30, to pass a resolution to set the date for a hearing on the proposed issuance of approximately $19,900,000 in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax (penny tax) revenue bonds.

Board member John Held said he had already heard some incorrect comments about the project with people saying that it would be a new building and that it would raise property taxes. But he informed those that commented that it is not a new building and the project will not be paid for with property taxes.

Pardun said there would be time do some education about the project and the fact that it would be funded with the penny sales tax, not property taxes.

He said the estimate for the proposed Broadway addition is a big number.

“And it probably surprises folks that you can do that with SAVE (the penny sales tax) but you’ve been good stewards of the penny and have used it wisely. I think this would be another example of an opportunity to do that, to provide for the kids,” he told the board members.

“We sat on that (penny sales tax) balance in lieu of the fact we knew we had some projects coming up. Now that you’ve made some decisions about what are the right ways to then utilize that money, it’s time to use the money to serve the kids that you represent,” Pardun continued. “In the wise words of Larry Struck (the district’s former business manager), we’re not a bank. And so we need to use those sales tax dollars to serve our kids.”

Project for addition to Broadway Elementary building

It will allow third grade classrooms to move to Broadway, balancing the number of students at Broadway and Denison Elementary at around 450 in each building.

The proposed location would be on the south side of the current building and would cover a significant portion of the paved play area at Broadway.

The functions of the boiler room currently on the south side of the building would be incorporated into the new addition.

It would address problems with the Broadway Elementary gym building that was built in 1926/1927. Among the problems is that the fire marshal shut down sections of the building and restricted access more than 15 years ago. A restriction imposed on the gym is that spectators are not allowed, so some sort of multipurpose gym would be a part of the addition, as well as the educational classrooms for third grade students.