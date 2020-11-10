School finds way to carry on Veterans Day observance in midst of pandemic

In a year when the pandemic shuts down school assemblies, students will still be able to honor veterans on Veterans Day on Wednesday.
Area schools have long invited veterans to their buildings on Veterans Day as a way of showing students the importance of the day, to put faces to those they call veterans and to honor those who have served.
For a number of years, the Veterans Day program at Broadway Elementary School in Denison has filled the building’s auditorium.
As veterans walk down the aisle in the auditorium, fourth- and fifth-graders who attend the school stand and cheer for them, as do teachers, staff and visitors.
Veterans take a place of honor in seating at the front of the auditorium.
Before the veterans march in, slides of their names, branch of service and pictures - often pictures from when they served - are shown on a screen on the auditorium’s stage.
After a guest speaker talks on the importance of the military or an act of heroism displayed by a member of the military, the name of each veteran attending is announced, and they come forward to receive a certificate.
After the assembly, the veterans are escorted by students to a various classrooms, where they have lunch and visit with the students.
Jacqueline Scheuring and Scott Meyer, fifth grade teachers and veterans, have headed up the assembly through the years.
Of course, assemblies are not taking place in schools this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is so unfortunate that we won’t be able to see all of the great men and women of our community who have served in the military,” said Scheuring.
“We have made alternative plans because, as a veteran myself, it is hard for me to let that day pass and not honor those who have served.”
The school will mail certificates of appreciation to each veteran whose name is on the list of those invited to the assembly year after year. They will also receive a card or letter made by a Broadway Elementary student.
Instead of the assembly, Google Meet will be used to share the experiences of veterans with students in the building.
Scheuring said she typically shows a Google presentation to her students on Veterans Day, with pictures from her deployment to Iraq, and she talks about her experiences overseas.
“This year I thought that, instead of showing it to just my own students, why not share it with everyone in the building,” she said.
She also turned to her connections through staff at Broadway Elementary to bring in photos and experiences of other veterans to share with the students.
The presentation has been expanded to include Meyer; Jeff Mendenhall, husband of Broadway associate Amy Mendenhall; ELL teacher Kelly Hawn’s son, and fourth grade teacher Cassie Audino’s husband, who is currently deployed.
“This will be the first time we have tried something like this so I’m hoping it goes over smoothly,” said Scheuring. “I’m excited to try it and still be able to honor all of our Veterans with our students and staff on Veterans Day.”