School finds way to carry on Veterans Day observance in midst of pandemic

Jacqueline Scheuring and Scott Meyer, fifth grade teachers and veterans, have headed up the assembly through the years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of course, assemblies are not taking place in schools this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is so unfortunate that we won’t be able to see all of the great men and women of our community who have served in the military,” said Scheuring.

“We have made alternative plans because, as a veteran myself, it is hard for me to let that day pass and not honor those who have served.”

The school will mail certificates of appreciation to each veteran whose name is on the list of those invited to the assembly year after year. They will also receive a card or letter made by a Broadway Elementary student.

Instead of the assembly, Google Meet will be used to share the experiences of veterans with students in the building.

Scheuring said she typically shows a Google presentation to her students on Veterans Day, with pictures from her deployment to Iraq, and she talks about her experiences overseas.

“This year I thought that, instead of showing it to just my own students, why not share it with everyone in the building,” she said.