School officials continue to monitor COVID numbers

“We continue to watch the county’s positivity rate and public health numbers from the county health department,” the superintendent said. “At this stage we’re not recommending any changes in our plan at this point, but things are changing rapidly so we continue to watch it as closely as we can to see what’s happening.”

In relation to preparedness for online learning only, board member Joe Lally asked if the school district was prepared to use that for snow days.

“There is that option,” Pardun responded.

But he continued that the consensus of the staff at the buildings, initially, is a need for a mental health break at some given point.

“They’re pressing pretty hard to stay on top of things,” said Pardun. “Knowing that we’re over the 1,080 hours (of student contact for the school year), if we had a snow day between now and Christmas, it would be more of a traditional snow day (no school), and not going virtual on snow days until after the first of the year, to see where we’re at.”

Most snow days fall in February and March, Lally said.

Pardun added that the staff feels good if the administration wants to go to online learning on a snow day, they’ll support that.