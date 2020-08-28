School returns in era of COVID-19: students adjust to masks, social distancing

“I feel like we’re off to a good start in both the Denison and Schleswig school districts,” said Mike Pardun, superintendent of both districts.
“We put our learning plans in practice and we have our mitigation strategies moving forward.”
The students, families and school staff members are doing a good job under the circumstances, he said.
“We have an expectation for masks - in both districts - if you’re unable to social distance,” Pardun said. “We’re asking families to screen prior to sending their kids to school for any signs of any illness of any sort. We’re doing the same for our staff.”
The schools are trying to utilize outdoor spaces where possible.
“We cohort our kids when possible just to aid in any contact tracing should we be asked to do any of those sorts of things,” he said.
“The students have been tremendous. They have done a really nice job of getting back to school. I think folks are excited to be back in school.”
Families that chose an online learning program are doing well, he said.
“We respect those choices,” Pardun said.
About 12 percent of students chose online learning, which was down from the original survey numbers that estimated about 20 percent, he said.
Pardun said the students are wearing masks in the hallways between classes.
The schools will continue to monitor absenteeism rates and the county COVID-19 rates.
“We’re watching those numbers daily and we’re prepared to respond if we need to move to a hybrid scenario or a short-term online scenario, if necessary,” Pardun said. “In the meantime, we’re glad to have kids back and glad to be able to get some folks back into their routines.”
“We’re off and rolling, and I think that everybody is getting accustomed to the changes we have been doing,” said Merrilee Sump, Zion Lutheran School principal/administrator.
“We have different playground zones and everybody stays in their cohort. Eating in the classroom has been kind of fun, but for the most part the kids are just so happy to be back to school, and I know the teachers are very happy to be back.”
Masks, shields, and goggles are optional at the school, she said.
“The students are doing well,” Sump said. “I think the social distancing for the younger students is sometimes hard to know what that means.”
Some of the returning students easily fall back into old routines and have to be reminded of the way things are done now, she said.
The school performs daily temperature checks of the adults.
The students’ parents have been good about keeping students home if a family member has had a COVID-19 contact, she said.
“I really appreciate that the parents have taken to heart our return to learn (plan) and that they have followed that,” Sump said. “I think everybody is getting to be professional in regards to that.”
All classes are taking place in person.
Zion Lutheran students are required to wear masks on the public school bus, which caused a bit of a problem when about five students lost their masks by the end of the first day.
“I think they’re kind of hard to hang on to, but the bus drivers have masks so that is very helpful for kids that lose it along the way,” Sump said.
The kids need reminders about social distancing during the day because “we’re human beings and we like to be by other people,” she said.
The school has good protocols in place to keep an eye on things, Sump said.
“I think we’re taking good precautions with a lot of good disinfecting and washing hands,” she said. “Every little cohort has a sink they wash their hands in, so we had to break some old habits because everybody used to wash at the bathroom sink and now we have sinks in the classroom.”
The small group sizes will help with contact tracing – and keeping classes going - if that becomes necessary, Sump said.
Lyndi Steger, principal of St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, said the first week has gone well.
“We were pleased with how compliant the students are with the masks,” she said. “They don’t seem to have any problems with those.”
Masks are required in the hallways, during travel and in high-traffic areas, Steger said.
The small class sizes at St. Rose allow for students to be arranged six feet apart so they can remove their masks during instruction.
Other classrooms feature plexiglass dividers that also allow students to take off their masks, she said.
“We definitely have new routines to learn so that has taken a while,” Steger said.
“It takes a little more time in the day to teach the kids to walk and we’ve added some times in the day to wash hands.”
The school added a second lunch hour to help keep the kids sitting far apart.
“They also stay in their cohort through the day, which is unusual,” she said. “St. Rose is a K-5 small school and most of the time our kids can sit where they want and play with whoever they want, but now they are just within their grade level, which is one classroom.”
The good news is, even with all the changes, the kids are following directions well, she said.
“I think everyone is happy to be here and the teachers are happy to have them here,” she said.
The school has a new social/emotional curriculum this year called Second Step, which Steger said is timely because it helps teachers check on the students’ mental and emotional health.
All of the classes at St. Rose are taking place in-person, but the school would accommodate students that had to quarantine at home for two weeks.
“I don’t know what a month from now will look like but right now we’re doing pretty well,” she said.