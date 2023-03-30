Schools in 12 counties in west central and southwest Iowa are encouraged to apply to participate in a new farm to school agriculture education program hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.

Five K-12 schools will be chosen to begin and/or reinvigorate agriculture education. Schools must be located in Monona, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Carroll, Audubon and Page counties.

The goals are to increase access to agriculture and gardening skills for food production and to promote access to healthy, delicious locally-grown foods for students and their families.

Selected schools will receive the following.

• Technical assistance and support on food production and agriculture education through December 2023

• Farm to school curriculum resources, online and in print

• $2,000 mini grant for food production, garden, greenhouse, aqua/hydroponics

• $200 for garden tools

• $150 stipend for one teacher to attend the Iowa Farm to School Conference in June

• $150 stipend for one teacher to attend the Southwest Iowa Local Foods Summit

• $200 for one farmer speaker who grows fruits, vegetables, herbs, and/or livestock to visit the school and give a presentation

• Assistance with accessing Iowa local foods procurement programs

• Grant writing assistance on school garden or greenhouse grants.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

Applications will be evaluated on school demographics, community and school size, plan for food production, student involvement, community involvement, sustainability, teacher engagement, food service director collaboration and creativity.

The application website is https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScNyyZF1ZQkB8H9lnwc7PRksR2G06udwfsF_ssWwn9FMKZetw/viewform.