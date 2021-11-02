Scofield or Schofield?

On the trail of a Civil War soldier buried in an unmarked grave in Dow City
Was Schofield the name of the Civil War soldier buried in an unmarked Dow City Cemetery grave – or was it Scofield?
Many online records show his name as the former, but Deputy Crawford County Auditor Amy Pieper has uncovered a document in the Crawford County Recorder’s Office that points to the latter.
Pieper found a certificate of marriage, dated December 16, 1876, for Percy Scofield and Miss Amanda Blodget; they were married on December 19.
That spelling also matches the apparent spelling of a name scratched on a wall of the Oddfellows Lodge in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; the discovery of that name is what started Bonnie Zampino, of Harpers Ferry, on the trail of the Civil War soldier.
She began an effort to have a proper marker made for Scofield’s grave.
Louise Galbraith, Crawford County Veterans Affairs (VA) director, has also taken up the cause.
“We found out that the VA is going to supply the headstone,” Galbraith said. “We would have had enough people locally that would have paid for it, but I just think it will be so nice to have the national VA pay for it.”
Galbraith said she is already thinking about putting on an event, possibly a week before Memorial Day in 2022, for the dedication of the headstone.
She said Pieper had located copies of two military documents that the VA will accept as evidence for the purpose of providing the headstone.
“He was shot – he had a head injury in the Second Battle of Bull Run – and he was getting a military pension,” Galbraith said. “We have his enlistment record and the marriage certificate.”
No records have been located showing Scofield’s date of birth or date of death, which are needed for a proper headstone.
The Norelius Community Library maintains a large collection of newspapers from that era – but has none from 1877 and 1878.
Galbraith has reached out to several individuals who run Civil War remembrance groups for help.
Pieper has searched through old records at the courthouse; she said records weren’t mandated until July 1880.
She plans to visit Dow City churches, which often kept track of parishioners’ births and deaths in that era.
Pieper contacted the historical association in St. Lawrence County, New York, which is where Scofield was born.
The association was able to provide these records:
Scofield, Percy Pvt.
Enlisted May 7, 1861, 24th NY Inf., Company G Morristown
Born in 1844 in Morristown, NY.
Parents: Winfield S. Scofield; Margaret Truax
Wounded Aug. 29, 1862 at Bull Run, VA, and discharged for those wounds Mar. 16, 1863 at Philadelphia, PA.
He enlisted into the 14th NY Heavy Artillery in Aug. 1863 and was wounded Mar. 25, 1865, at Ft. Stedman, VA.
He mustered out Aug. 26, 1865, at Washington, D.C.
He lived in Whiteside County, Illinois, in 1870.
Although the local newspapers of the 1870s appear to have no record of when Scofield moved to Dow City, he does appear in the news several times.
The November 12, 1873, Denison Review reported, “The veteran soldier, Percy Schoefield (yet another spelling), who carries in his body lead sufficient to kill a dozen men, has over 100 bushels of potatoes which he will sell cheap. They got chilled by the recent frosts.”
On May 20, 1874, the Review noted, “Percy Scofield, the hero of Spotsylvania, has sown two acres of onions; and the grasshoppers made a sortie upon them and captured the whole patch. Percy says he fought rebels for four years and don’t intend to be beaten by the grasshoppers. He will sow turnips, and if they eat them, he will sow onions again and will fight them on ‘that line if it takes all summer.’”
In June of that year, the citizens of Dowville, as it was then called, set about planning “one of the best celebrations ever held in Crawford County” for the Fourth of July.
“There will be refreshments on the grounds for all who come unprepared. A large dancing bower (a raised dance floor) will be on the grounds. Proprietor, ‘the irrepressible Schofield,’” the June 3, 1874 Review reported.
“Percy Schofield’s ‘Bowery’ will be the best ever got up in this county,” the Review elaborated on June 10, 1874.
A month later, on July 8, 1874, the Review noted that a comet in the sky was popular among young lovers, who “never tire of the heavenly hunt, but endure with astonishing resignation the constantly recurring collisions consequent upon the sudden movements of their heads in opposite directions.”
That last statement may be in reference to an accident Scofield had at some point that summer.
“Schofield says he can ‘dive deeper and come up higher, than any man on the Boyer,” and carries a stiff neck now to back up his assertion,” the July 29, 1874, Review reported. Farther down in the same column, the newspaper provided a bit more information: “The best joke of the season is that perpetrated by Percy Schofield, who, in diving the other evening, missed the Boyer entirely. But he says it is no laughing matter to say nothing about the loss of the comet.”