Scofield or Schofield?

On the trail of a Civil War soldier buried in an unmarked grave in Dow City

Was Schofield the name of the Civil War soldier buried in an unmarked Dow City Cemetery grave – or was it Scofield?

Many online records show his name as the former, but Deputy Crawford County Auditor Amy Pieper has uncovered a document in the Crawford County Recorder’s Office that points to the latter.

Pieper found a certificate of marriage, dated December 16, 1876, for Percy Scofield and Miss Amanda Blodget; they were married on December 19.

That spelling also matches the apparent spelling of a name scratched on a wall of the Oddfellows Lodge in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; the discovery of that name is what started Bonnie Zampino, of Harpers Ferry, on the trail of the Civil War soldier.

She began an effort to have a proper marker made for Scofield’s grave.

Louise Galbraith, Crawford County Veterans Affairs (VA) director, has also taken up the cause.

“We found out that the VA is going to supply the headstone,” Galbraith said. “We would have had enough people locally that would have paid for it, but I just think it will be so nice to have the national VA pay for it.”