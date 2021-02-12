Scouting builds leadership across the years

“Scouting is important because we try to teach youth to be better citizens, be healthy, and help other people,” said Dr. Dennis Crabb, scoutmaster for Troop 55 in Denison.
This week is “Scout Week” across the country.
“Scouting got started in America when a fellow by the name of William Boyce was in London and got lost in the fog,” Crabb said. “A youth helped him get to where he wanted to go and would not take any money for it because he was a Scout. So William Boyce looked into it a little further and he was one of the founding members of Boy Scouts of America (BSA).”
BSA was founded on February 8, 1910.
“That’s why we celebrate it this week,” Crabb said.
The Sunday that falls before February 8 is called Scout Sunday, which is the date on which the contributions of young people and adults to Scouting are recognized.
“We’ve been doing Scouting around here for a long time,” Crabb said.
The November 30, 1910, Denison Review reported that, “The committee of ‘100’ met at the M.E. church on Sunday afternoon and appointed a committee to investigate the ‘Boy Scout’ movement which has become so popular in a number of cities, with a view of inaugurating such a movement here in Denison. Prof. F. L. Hoffman, Jacob Sims and Prof. C. E. Humphrey were appointed to look into the matter and report as soon as possible.”
The “committee of 100” was a group of Denison leaders that pushed community projects in the early 1900s.
The committee did not take long to get the ball rolling.
“BOY SCOUTS ORGANIZED,” the December 21, 1910, Denison Bulletin announced. “The Boy Scouts met with the Scout Council last Saturday evening at the Carnegie library for their first examination and installation. Three patrols were duly examined and installed so that now they are full fledged tenderfoot scouts and ready for the work of a scout. The boys are very much interested in the organization and are looking forward to a year of much entertainment and a great deal of both mental and physical benefit.”
The Bulletin story noted that, “Before being admitted as tenderfoot scouts the boys must know the history of the Stars and Stripes, how to tie four standard knots, the scouts’ laws and scout signs and salutes, and take the scouts’ oath. All the boys passed nicely and showed the right spirit discussing the very excellent laws a scout must know and live.”
A week later, the December 28, 1910, Review reported that, “Those who encouraged the organization of the Boy Scout movement have every reason to be encouraged with the success which has attended their efforts… The young men of Denison are striving to interest themselves in matters which are elevating and which will result in making useful men of them. From every standpoint the scout movement is beneficial. It furnishes education and exercise to the young men; it throws them under good influences and into the intimate association with a class of men who will help them. It is worth a great deal to the young men in a community to have the business men and other leading citizens interested in their welfare. This movement insures this result among many other good results.”
Denison newspapers for the next 20 years reported on the various activities of the Boy Scouts in Denison and in surrounding towns.
It was not until 1936, however, that a Denison scout achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank attainable in the BSA.
“To become an Eagle you have to earn 21 to 22 Eagle merit badges; 12 or 13 are required,” Crabb said.
“NORMAN KLINKER, FIRST SCOUT HERE TO BECOME EAGLE,” reported a front page story in the September 17, 1936, Bulletin.
“Norman Klinker, son of Judge and Mrs. P. J. Klinker, has the distinction of being the first Denison youth to accede to the title of Eagle Scout, which degree was conferred this week after he had completed all requirements specified in the code.”
Another eight years would go by before another Denison youth would achieve the Eagle Scout rank.
“Warren Olson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Olson, has made application for his Eagle Scout badge after completing the comprehensive requirements necessary for that honor; Don Powers, Atlantic, field executive for the Iowa council, stated today,” the December 28, 1944, Bulletin announced.
“Olson’s parents had Olson’s Bakery here and he was the second Eagle Scout,” Crabb said.
“A number of years ago we had an Eagle ceremony for four or five Eagle Scouts and he was there, so we were able to honor him at the same time.”
The same Bulletin story announcing Olson’s application for the Eagle badge also noted, “There has been only one other Denison youth who has earned the title of Eagle Scout… That was Norman Klinker, who was killed in action in the Italian front last spring.”
“We have had presidents who have been Eagle Scouts, we have had astronauts and businessmen and all kinds of folks that cover just about every walk of life that are Eagle Scouts,” Crabb said.
“It’s a very nice thing to put on a resume; it helps open the doors quite a bit because they know you can be trusted.”
Leadership is one of the primary skills the scouts are taught, he said.
“The leadership skills are manifest by them being a leader in the troop and leading their Eagle Scout project,” Crabb said.
The scout learns leadership by working with others to plan and organize the project. The training helps them go on to be community and national leaders, he said.
“There are a lot of Eagle Scouts and a lot of Eagle Scout projects we have done throughout the 30 years that I have been scoutmaster,” Crabb said.
“But I couldn’t do it alone; it’s a process of getting the leaders and a lot of parental help from the boys’ parents who volunteer to come in and do a specific job and help out. I couldn’t have done it by myself.”
Crabb said he believes the BSA has a strong future.
“We all have our rough spots, but every organization does,” he said. “I think that we will persevere and the scouting movement will continue.”