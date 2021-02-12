Scouting builds leadership across the years

The “committee of 100” was a group of Denison leaders that pushed community projects in the early 1900s.

The committee did not take long to get the ball rolling.

“BOY SCOUTS ORGANIZED,” the December 21, 1910, Denison Bulletin announced. “The Boy Scouts met with the Scout Council last Saturday evening at the Carnegie library for their first examination and installation. Three patrols were duly examined and installed so that now they are full fledged tenderfoot scouts and ready for the work of a scout. The boys are very much interested in the organization and are looking forward to a year of much entertainment and a great deal of both mental and physical benefit.”

The Bulletin story noted that, “Before being admitted as tenderfoot scouts the boys must know the history of the Stars and Stripes, how to tie four standard knots, the scouts’ laws and scout signs and salutes, and take the scouts’ oath. All the boys passed nicely and showed the right spirit discussing the very excellent laws a scout must know and live.”