Denise Garvis brought a problem to the Denison City Council meeting last week Tuesday, a problem with limited solutions at this point.

She said on a daily basis, chickens that roam her neighborhood in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South leave messy evidence that they have been in her yard, on her fence, in her trees and on the sidewalk in front of her house, plus, depending on the season, they tear up her flower garden and tear up her pumpkins during Halloween.

Garvis said she has lived in Denison for just over a year, and the problem began in September last year.

And it seems short of live-trapping the chickens and finding a place to take them, there isn’t a lot she can do at this time.

The problem isn’t isolated to Garvis’s property, apparently. Mayor Pam Soseman said she saw on Facebook that someone else in the same neighborhood had been live-trapping the chickens already.

Councilman John Granzen suggested that live traps could be put in Garvis’s yard. She said she would welcome that.

Garvis said she has spoken with a man who claims they aren’t his, and after speaking with him, the chickens weren’t in her yard for three days.

She said she had called the police department a couple times, initially; they would come to her property and chase the chickens away.

“I have spoken with Colby (Ellis, the city’s code enforcement officer) a couple times, and he has told me that at this point there is really nothing that can be done,” Garvis added.

She also spoke with City Manager Brad Hanson.

“We have code enforcement and nuisance animal problems, and it matches all the code enforcement, but unfortunately my hands are tied, their hands are tied, and I shouldn’t have to be dealing with that,” Garvis said.

Hanson said he had a conversation with Garvis before Tuesday’s meeting and that he and Ellis had discussed the problem off and on over the previous two weeks. Hanson added that he got in contact with the city’s attorney, Matt Brick, on Monday (February 6) and that Brick reported that the court clerk has denied the city’s municipal infraction because the court wants proof of service.

Hanson explained to the Bulletin-Review that means a notice served by the sheriff’s office or another server, on a municipal infraction of the type being discussed on Tuesday.

The city manager continued that Brick said of the cities he and his firm serve as city attorneys, about half are in counties with courts that are requiring proof of service for municipal infractions.

Hanson said he wanted to meet with Councilman John Granzen, the council’s liaison to city hall, and Ellis to discuss the remedy in further detail.

He added that the city could pursue the public nuisance process but pointed out that would take a lot longer, and he’s sure Garvis would like to have the situation cleared up soon.

Hanson told Garvis that the city would do its best to resolve the problem.

The mayor and council members thanked Garvis for coming to the meeting to discuss the problem.

Councilman Corey Curnyn especially thanked Garvis.

He said, “In my seven years sitting here, two times it has been brought to us to allow chickens, and I’ve been very against it the entire time, and I was afraid there was going to be a third time so I appreciate you coming forward.”

The difficulty in enforcing a “no chickens in city limits” ordinance is not new problem in Denison.

A more recent discussion took place at the city council’s planning session on June 21 last year. That occurred as Ellis was getting input from the council on his plans to update the animal enforcement ordinance.

As a method to have an enforceable ordinance, Ellis had suggested allowing people to raise chickens in a confined area or coop in their yards. That would be by permit and would limit the number of chickens (with wings clipped) that would be allowed. Roosters would not be allowed.

He pointed out that this could solve the problem of people keeping chickens under their porch or keeping them in their basements.

A permit to allow urban or backyard chickens was not part of the animal enforcement ordinance when the council adopted it later in 2022.

“We have a very big problem with people that own chickens,” Ellis said at the time. “The issue with these chickens is I’ll get a phone call, I’ll go check and by the time I get there, a) I don’t find chickens, or b) the neighbor is outside telling me they (the person who has the chickens) put them in their basement. I don’t have the authority to go inside to check their basement, so this would alleviate the issues of having people putting chickens in their basement or under their porch.”

On Monday Ellis said this problem still persists, or the chickens are chased from the complainant’s property and go home.

He believes live traps will be set and the city will find a place out of town where the chickens can live.

A count of the cities that allow urban chickens is not a statistic that the Iowa League of Cities tracks, because that can change when a city council chooses to adopt an ordinance or get rid of an ordinance that allows chickens.