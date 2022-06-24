Scrubs Camp at CCMH

High school students get firsthand experience in healthcare

“Scrubs Camp is an opportunity for students to experience the healthcare field that maybe they wouldn’t see until they were already in an advanced program,” said Dana Neemann, RN-BSN, who is the nurse director of education and patient experience at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).

Scrubs Camp will take place on July 21 at CCMH.

The camp is open to any area high school student.

“When you’re a kid, making a life choice at 18 is kind of difficult,” Neemann said. “This gives them an opportunity to have exposure before they get on into that secondary education and have that financial commitment. It gives an idea of what the job itself might look like.”

Students will get a realistic experience with a range of healthcare services.

“They will get the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at what laboratory services looks like and they get to tour the surgery department,” Neemann said.

“They’ll work with anesthesia providers, with the rehab services department, and they’ll look at the different opportunities there are as far as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and the different types of wound treatment.”

Students will learn about the varied aspects of the nursing world through a partnership with Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC).

“The students will get to go down there and learn basic nursing skills, like giving injections in oranges as well as starting IVs (on dummy arms),” she said.

“Many students want more exposure to labor and delivery; their (WITCC’s) high fidelity mannequin can actually deliver a baby, so the students will get to see what that looks like from a medical professional standpoint.”

Students will also learn about the differences in lung sounds and see how an echocardiogram is performed.

“At every step of the way through Scrubs Camp, at each one of the learning stations, the students get the opportunity to learn what type of classes they may need to inquire about or attend in order to be successful in those careers,” Neemann said. “We provide them with a career handout booklet with all of the job types that surround healthcare, what that career pathway looks like, along with the median salaries in the state of Iowa.”

Neemann said the camp is helping students find their way into healthcare careers.

Ellen Mallory, who attended several scrubs camps in high school, is now an EMT at CCMH.

“We’ve had really good success in the past; we have some other students who are in their postsecondary pathway that have attended Scrubs Camp. We have a couple nurses that are working in their last semester for graduation who were Scrubs Camp students when they were in high school,” Neemann said. “It gave them a great foundation of understanding before they went into that secondary education.”

The camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We feed them lunch and we give them an opportunity to network with different providers in the area,” Neemann said.

Transportation to and from WITCC will be provided.

Students will get an imitation hospital badge, a free t-shirt and a certificate of completion at the end of the day.