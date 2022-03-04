Search for new Denison city manager in progress

According to a timeline announced at the Denison City Council meeting on Tuesday, a new city manager could be appointed as soon as May 3.

Terry Crawford, currently the city manager/city engineer, is retiring as city manager on July 16.

The city manager search process is being conducted by Elizabeth Hansen with Midwest Municipal Consulting, of Ankeny.

On Tuesday, the council approved the job announcement, job description, position profile and wage study for a new city manager.

One change was made before the council voted its approval. Councilwoman Jessica Garcia wanted grant writing added to the job description.

Grant writing and familiarity with TIF is in the profile but was not in the job description.

Crawford agreed to add grant writing to the job description.

Crawford listed the following dates leading up to a possible appointment on May 3.

 Accept applications by March 25

 Screening and phone interviews by April 1

 Select finalists, background checks to begin April 5

 Interviews on April 22 and 23

Also on Tuesday, the council conducted the third reading of an ordinance amendment to increase council pay from $25 per meeting attended to $50 per meeting attended. The increase won’t go into effect until after the next municipal election cycle.

In addition, the council approved a resolution setting a public hearing on the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget for the March 15 meeting. City Clerk Lisa Koch said the biggest change compared to the current year’s budget is wage increases. The budget presented to the council on Tuesday has the same property tax levy of $19.05 assessed valuation that has been in place for the last several years.