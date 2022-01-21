Searches for Denison police chief, city clerk and city manager progressing

January 31 is the date that Jeff Cayler, Cayler Consulting, of Carroll, has proposed to conduct the assessment center for the selection of Denison’s next police chief.

That information and other details were provided by City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Besides the search for a new police chief, the city is taking applications for a city clerk and has hired a consultant to help with the search for a city manager.

Dan Schaffer, who had served as police chief beginning in 2016, resigned effective December 1 to take the police chief job in his hometown of Lake City. City Clerk Lisa Koch will start her new job as Woodbine city administrator on February 15. And Crawford will retire as city manager in July.

Crawford said Cayler has four candidates ready to go through the assessment center process. Among other factors, the assessment center process places the candidates under controlled stress, mimics real world scenarios in a controlled manner through the use of simulations, establishes a definable prediction of performance and allows for the ability to measure knowledge and skills in several areas at once. Interview panels are also involved in the process.

“If all goes well, it is possible to have action by the council on the next evening, the February 1 council meeting,” said Crawford.

The posting for the position of city clerk won’t close until today (Friday, January 21). Crawford said the city already has six candidates. Once the posting closes on Friday, the city will set up interviews with a city clerk search committee.

The search for a new city manager is being facilitated by Elizabeth Hansen with Midwest Municipal Consulting, LLC, of Ankeny. On January 4, the city council voted to hire Hansen’s company, contingent upon her responses to questions posted by the city manager task force.

Council members had concerns about the timeline Hansen had proposed, which indicated an offer made to the successful candidate in April and a starting date in May. The concern was that wouldn’t provide enough time for Crawford work with the new city manager before he retires.

Crawford reported Tuesday that the task force’s questions were answered by Hansen, who submitted a revised timeline.