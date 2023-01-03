Seasons Center receives $2,300 from Crawford/Sac DCAT grant

As part of the Community Partnerships for Protecting Children initiative, the Crawford/Sac County DCAT project awarded Seasons Center with a $2,300 mini grant to purchase therapeutic tools and resources to create a safe, trauma-informed space for a school-based program offered in partnership with the OABCIG (Odebolt, Arthur, Battle Creek, Ida Grove) Community School District.

Research shows a growing and unmet need for mental health services for children and youth and shows schools as an ideal place to provide these services. Seasons Center’s School-Based program is designed to support the social, emotional, and behavioral health of all students with a special emphasis on those students needing individualized services.