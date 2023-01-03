Seasons Center receives $2,300 from Crawford/Sac DCAT grant

As part of the Community Partnerships for Protecting Children initiative, the Crawford/Sac County DCAT project awarded Seasons Center with a $2,300 mini grant to purchase therapeutic tools and resources to create a safe, trauma-informed space for a school-based program offered in partnership with the OABCIG (Odebolt, Arthur, Battle Creek, Ida Grove) Community School District.
Research shows a growing and unmet need for mental health services for children and youth and shows schools as an ideal place to provide these services. Seasons Center’s School-Based program is designed to support the social, emotional, and behavioral health of all students with a special emphasis on those students needing individualized services.
The grant will allow Seasons the ability to purchase therapeutic and developmentally appropriate resources and materials to support treatment and services provided to youth/students accessing school-based services. The resource toolkits will support programs and interventions provided by the school-based therapist and will address needs and issues presented by students and families such as, but not limited to, depression, isolation, anxiety, stress, bullying, and anger management.