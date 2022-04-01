 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Second COVID booster doses available at CCMH

  • 0
DBR vaccine tray

Individuals over 50 and immunocompromised eligible

On Tuesday, the FDA authorized a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for individuals over age 50 and certain immunocompromised individuals.

Michael DeLong, certified medical assistant and immunization and immunotherapy nurse at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), said second booster doses of both vaccines are available at CCMH.

To receive the second booster dose, at least four months must have passed after an individual received the first booster shot.

DeLong said individuals may get either vaccine as a booster, regardless of which vaccine they previously received.

As of Wednesday, CCMH had 300 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 220 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

FDA studies have shown that the second booster provides 83% effectiveness in preventing emergency department/urgent care visits and reduces hospitalizations by 90%; the booster is needed because effectiveness drops to about 60% after four months, DeLong said.

People are also reading…

CCMH asks that individuals schedule an appointment to receive the booster shot.

“We would encourage people to make their appointment as soon as possible,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.

Appointments are preferred to allow for the best management of the available doses and their expiration dates, DeLong said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech doses arrived on Tuesday and must be used within 10 weeks.

“We recommend that anybody take the precautions that they need in order to be able to keep themselves safe from COVID-19,” Luensmann said. “What we know from the data the last couple of years is that it seems like we’ve gone through a lull period in February, March and maybe April, but then it seems that in May, June, and July we tend to get another wave.”

CCMH has recorded just five positive tests in the last several weeks – but COVID is still here, he said.

“About 90% of all fatalities from COVID have taken place in people who are over the age of 50; we would encourage individuals to continue to take measures to protect themselves from this disease,” Luensmann said.

To make an appointment for a vaccine booster dose, call the CCMH clinic at 712-265-2700.

The vaccination is free of charge.

Masks are still required for all individuals visiting the hospital and clinic.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don Hoemann

Funeral services for Don Hoemann, 92, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison wi…

Police Beat 3-18-2022

Police Beat 3-18-2022

March 14, 3:15 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigating oil dumped on gravel roads. County Engineer Paul Assman reported that …

Watch Now: Related Video

President Zelenskyy accuses two top security officials of being 'traitors,' strips them of titles

Recommended for you