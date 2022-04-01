Second COVID booster doses available at CCMH

Individuals over 50 and immunocompromised eligible

On Tuesday, the FDA authorized a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for individuals over age 50 and certain immunocompromised individuals.

Michael DeLong, certified medical assistant and immunization and immunotherapy nurse at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), said second booster doses of both vaccines are available at CCMH.

To receive the second booster dose, at least four months must have passed after an individual received the first booster shot.

DeLong said individuals may get either vaccine as a booster, regardless of which vaccine they previously received.

As of Wednesday, CCMH had 300 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 220 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

FDA studies have shown that the second booster provides 83% effectiveness in preventing emergency department/urgent care visits and reduces hospitalizations by 90%; the booster is needed because effectiveness drops to about 60% after four months, DeLong said.

CCMH asks that individuals schedule an appointment to receive the booster shot.

“We would encourage people to make their appointment as soon as possible,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.

Appointments are preferred to allow for the best management of the available doses and their expiration dates, DeLong said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech doses arrived on Tuesday and must be used within 10 weeks.

“We recommend that anybody take the precautions that they need in order to be able to keep themselves safe from COVID-19,” Luensmann said. “What we know from the data the last couple of years is that it seems like we’ve gone through a lull period in February, March and maybe April, but then it seems that in May, June, and July we tend to get another wave.”

CCMH has recorded just five positive tests in the last several weeks – but COVID is still here, he said.

“About 90% of all fatalities from COVID have taken place in people who are over the age of 50; we would encourage individuals to continue to take measures to protect themselves from this disease,” Luensmann said.

To make an appointment for a vaccine booster dose, call the CCMH clinic at 712-265-2700.

The vaccination is free of charge.