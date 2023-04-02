The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County announced that this year’s annual Women in Business Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, April 26, from 12 to 1 p.m. at The Stables at Copper Ridge in Denison.

Tickets to attend the event are $15 per person. Seating is limited; attendees should RSVP by Wednesday, April 19, by calling the CDC office at 712-263-5621 or by emailing mnutt@cdcia.org.

The theme for this year’s event is “Stronger Together” with keynote speaker Brittany Rockwell, Sen. Joni Ernst’s regional director. Ernst will also give special remarks via video.

“We are very excited and honored to have them speaking at this event to share about experience in their careers and to inspire attendees,” said Mariah Nutt, CDC office manager.

The luncheon will feature a meal from Staley’s Catering and dessert from The Bake Shop.

“I am looking forward to attending and hosting my first Women in Business Luncheon. This is an annual event conducted to give women in our area an opportunity to meet and network while empowering each other.” Nutt said, “Women are stronger when we work together. I hope attendees leave feeling supported, encouraged and motivated.”

The premium event sponsors for this year’s event are Black Hills Energy, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Cobalt Credit Union and Vision Care Clinic.

The CDC will present two Women in Business awards - the “Emerging Woman in Business” and “Businesswoman of the Year.”

The first award celebrates a woman in Crawford County who has taken on a new leadership role or launched a new business and has made a significant impact on the community.

The “Businesswoman of the Year” award celebrates the achievements of an exceptional woman in Crawford County who has had a significant impact in business and in the community over the past several years and who also participates in volunteer activities, unselfishly contributing her time to a cause larger than herself.