Senior citizens affirm: “Don’t move us to the wellness center”

Part 1

As a follow-up to a November 2 community meeting about the proposed Crawford County Wellness Center, three city officials spoke at the senior center in Denison on Wednesday.

Concerns expressed by seniors at the November 2 meeting were that the city was trying to force them to use a senior center that is part of the wellness center design concept.

At Wednesday’s meeting the sentiment was the same among seniors: leave us where we are (201 South Main) and fix the building.

City officials facing half a room full of seniors were Mayor Pam Soseman, City Manager Brad Hanson and Councilwoman Jessica Garcia.

Garcia, who is among the initial members of the Crawford County Wellness Center Committee, said it was never the intent to blindside or force seniors to use what would be the multipurpose room at the proposed wellness center and apologized for

She explained how the concept to include the senior center came about, as follows.

- A feasibility study about the wellness center encompassed individuals of all ages. The most common respondents were retired individuals and the most common response was they wanted a place for exercise and similar activities.

- The wellness center committee began talking about having a kitchen area in a multi-purpose room that people could rent for meetings or gatherings. The conversation progressed to the point where the room could be reserved during the daytime hours for use as senior center.

Garcia said the concept of having the senior center in the wellness center was not part of the initial discussions by wellness center committee members.

“It has evolved over the last three years. Once that conversation began evolving and people brought concerns to us at the last community meeting, that’s when we directed Brad (Hanson) to have this building inspected because this was also concern people had brought to us,” she said. “There are concerns with our building — why didn’t we look at this (the existing senior center) instead of spending the money to build a new facility.”

Garcia added when the committee starting fundraising and applying for grants, the multi-purpose, conference-type space was already part of the design concept.

“So then it was just one of those things of what else could we incorporate into this or what could we include into that conceptual idea.”

She continued, “I know several individuals and several of you were upset at the meeting or upon hearing about this is. From a council person’s perspective, if we’re still wanting to maintain this building, and that’s what Brad (Hanson) is asking about with the structural questions, if this is where you want to stay, I am not opposed if you want this to be maintained and be your senior center; that’s fine. It was just one of those things that we’re putting in a state-of-the-art kitchen. It’s going to be available for rent. It’s going to have meeting tables and meeting spaces.”

Garcia added later that part of the concept was a one-stop shop, where seniors could come to gather, play cards, have a meal and then use the walking track or other exercise options if they wanted.

As Wednesday’s discussion evolved, it was pointed out that using the space as a senior center would not incur any costs to seniors. Hanson said the cost to use exercise facilities had not been decided, and Garcia later added that the YMCA has programming, like Silver Sneakers, for which the cost is offset by Medicare.

The wellness center committee has entered into an agreement with YMCA of Atlantic to develop an operational plan for the proposed wellness center. Management by the YMCA is an option but has not been decided upon.

Garcia later said, “I guess the reason I stepped up is to answer question and that I truly want you to know there was no ill-conceived notion of doing that (putting a senior center into the wellness center.) It looks like it is going to be a new facility. If that’s what your interest is, in using that, that’s great, but it wasn’t anything where we were trying to disregard anyone, and I apologize sincerely if anybody felt that way at all.”

Following are concerns and questions asked by seniors at the meeting relating to not wanting to move the center into the proposed wellness center, and responses from city staff.

Comment: You will have kids coming to the wellness center building to exercise. They’re going to be parking right in front of the door, like what they do at the aquatic center.

Garcia said parking has been a concern among committee members so they worked with the architectural firm, HGM, to remove a walkway and increase the number of handicapped parking spaces since the design concept was shown at the last community meeting. A sidewalk has been added from a part of the parking lot directing into the door for that part of the wellness center building.

Comment: A person’s wife has to walk only 12 feet from her car parked in the senior center lot to the front door.

Garcia: In the last drawing, a walkway was designed around green space and an outdoor walking space with benches. The committee requested that be removed to put in all handicapped parking, which would be right outside the door. She couldn’t definitely say the distance from that first parking space to the door would be only 12 feet. It would be something she’d have to look at.

Questions: At the last community meeting, why did we have to wait for the members of the soccer team to march in? Why was the meeting bilingual? Some of the soccer members were rude.

Garcia: A very large part of the cost of the fieldhouse portion of the wellness center is being paid by soccer clubs and by the employers that sponsor those soccer clubs. At the first community meeting, the soccer clubs were brought in to show support because of the funding for that part of the building. She apologized if some soccer team members were rude and will speak to the person in charge of the indoor soccer program.

The presentation was bilingual (English and Spanish) because that is the demographics of the population. Things at the school are in both languages for the same reason.

Hanson: The applications for grants that the city applies for have to provide evidence that the city is reaching out to all demographics.

Question: Have you driven by the school? Do you see how many cars are parked all over everywhere? Where are all these kids going to park?

Garcia: The wellness center is going to be where the grass lot is north of the aquatic center. There’s going to be close to 300 parking stalls in three different parking lots that would surround the new building.

Addressing the difficulty of parking in front of the entrance to the aquatic center, Garcia said this issue was addressed at Tuesday’s city council meeting. She said the situation has gotten out of hand over the past number of years. Students are supposed to park in the first 10 spots or so of the aquatic center lot. The cut-off for parking is going to be marked. At the council meeting, the discussion was that any student who parks beyond where they are supposed to will be asked to move their car or have it towed.

She added that discussions have been conducted that wellness center parking spaces are not to be used for student parking during school hours (8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Question: Why hasn’t the existing senior center building been maintained?

Garcia: “That’s a good question. We had a change in leadership. I’ll be frankly honest with you. Under what Brad (Hanson) has been doing in the last few months is paying more attention to issues with city structures that were not brought to council’s attention in the past. I’ve looked at capital improvement plans. I’ve looked at vision plans. I’ve only been on council for almost four years. Now we have some capital improvement plans and with structure issues, we’re looking at budget items and grant money to get them fixed.”

It was noted that Hanson became the city manager six months ago. He added that the capital improvement plan is still being developed and has not yet been approved. It covers improvements over a five-year period of time and has a sixth year to indicate that the work city staff knows has to be done but the city doesn’t have the funds to do those sixth-year projects yet.

Former Denison Mayor Ken Livingston pointed out that a wellness center was part of the Denison 2020 Plan that was developed in the early 2000s.

He added that a lot of what the seniors are doing at the senior center was happening at Cronk’s, which closed in 2020.

He continued that talking to the seniors who use the senior center, several have said if the existing center is gone, they will not come (to the new center).

“I do know what it takes to raise money and do know what it takes to get grants because I was personally involved in that,” Livingston said. “At least once every two weeks to a month these committees met on building facilities that you said haven’t been maintained.”

He added that the with the financial conditions, the committee will have a tough time filling all the donations it is talking about and he said he doesn’t believe that the committee or the city will get the amount of grant dollars needed for the cost he’s heard for the wellness center construction. Livingston asked what the projected cost is.

Garcia said $23 million was the last number she heard. In a later comment, Hanson cited a range of $23-$24 million.

Garcia said she and Jennifer Zupp are writing the grants and have written for about eight grants so far.

“There’s a lot of money at the state level so a few of the grants we’re going after right now are multi-million dollar grants, but like you said, that’s not going to cover it,” she said.

Question: What is the dollar amount for the multi-purpose room/senior center space in the wellness Center?

Hanson: “I don’t have that room estimate. The maximum amount we can get from a community development block grant (CDBG) is $650,000.” Hanson added he called the state on Wednesday asking if the CDBG can be applied to making repairs to the existing senior center. He knows that the grant can be used for a new senior center, but he wants the state to verify whether the grant money can be used on the existing senior center. He also said that for every grant received, there is a local match that is required.

Hanson continued in recapping some of the points made up to that time in the meeting: “The estimated cost of a new wellness is $23-$24 million. You have to remember that about $6 to $7 million of that is the fieldhouse, for which we’re getting a lot of money from the employers (of soccer players or family members of soccer players).”

Inspection report

The inspection, conducted by Christopher Stratton, a certified master inspector with Stratton Home Inspections, Des Moines, found nine safety hazards and had 47 recommendations.

Safety hazards listed on the report included the following

Exterior outlets not ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) protected

Major foundation cracks

The men’s bathroom does not have GFCI outlets installed within six feet of water sources

An open junction box in the utility room

Knockouts missing on an electrical panel

Exposed electrical wiring on the main electrical panel

Missing smoke detectors

Signs of flame rollout on the water heater

A gas leak at the meter, which was immediately fixed

Recommendations ranged from gaps in seals in the driveway at the foundation, the entry walk and gutters and downspouts to the need to provide grading away from the building and moisture staining and corrosion.