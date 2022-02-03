Sentencing for Keim reset for March 4

Keim’s witness developed health issues

The sentencing hearing for Janine Keim, former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, has been reset for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, according to an order filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

The sentencing hearing will be in Courtroom 3 on the third floor of the federal courthouse in Sioux City.

The sentencing hearing had been scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. today (Thursday, February 3).

According to an unresisted motion filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, Keim’s expert witness notified her attorney that he had developed health issues and would not be available to testify either live or by video but believes he can be available in approximately three weeks to be safe, as he is currently undergoing various tests for health issues.

The sentencing hearing had been continued one other time. It had initially been set for November 22 last year.

Keim, 69, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on May 24 last year to making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

Making false statements is Count 2 of two counts that have been charged against Keim. Count 1 is embezzlement by a credit union employee. According to a document filed in federal court, Count 1 is to be dismissed at the time of sentencing, per a plea agreement.

Keim’s sister, Brenda Jensen, 54, who had been the head teller for Consumers Credit Union, was sentenced on May 25, 2021, to 36 month’s imprisonment for embezzling nearly $1.5 million from the credit union from May 2012 through March 2018. She was ordered to make restitution in the amount of $1,461,480.29. She was also ordered to serve two years’ supervised release after the prison term.

Documents filed last Thursday said the U.S. District Attorney’s Office is going to ask the judge to adhere to the United States Probation Office scoring for imprisonment of 63 to 78 months for Keim.