Mass of Christian Burial for Sandra Luft, 79, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 25, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann Cemetery.

Visitation with family greeting friends will be 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 4:45 p.m. and prayer service at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Sunday, February 19, at the Taylor House in Des Moines.

Survivors include her husband, Patrick Luft, of Bondurant; her children, Erin Luft-Wiskus, of Bondurant, Michael Luft, of Denison, Patricia Luft, of Nebraska, Amy Fritz, of Des Moines, and Jennifer Tinnermeier, of Panora; 25 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.