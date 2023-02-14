Denison native Ben Pardun has been interested in law enforcement as a career since he was in eighth grade.

He recently fulfilled his goal by becoming a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol (ISP).

Pardun is based in Cherokee at ISP Post 5, which serves Buena Vista, Cherokee, Ida, Sac, and Woodbury counties.

He is a 2018 graduate of Denison High School (DHS) and the son of Mike and Nancy Pardun, of Denison.

Pardun began to work toward a law enforcement career in his junior year at DHS, when he started taking law enforcement classes through Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC).

“My passion for it just kept getting greater and after high school I found out about Western Iowa Tech’s Police Science program,” he said.

Pardun attended WITCC in Sioux City for two years, and received associate’s degrees in Police Science and General Studies in 2020.

He took firearms classes and studied crime scene investigation, among other subjects.

“That’s when I discovered the Iowa State Patrol and decided I wanted to go after that,” Pardun said. “I decided to go to Iowa State and get my bachelor’s in criminal justice.”

Pardun was attracted to the high standards of the ISP.

He transferred his credits to Iowa State University and went on to receive a BA in 2022.

Troopers must be at least 22 years old, which is the age he turned in his senior year at ISU.

Pardun said he has always had a strong desire to serve the public.

“The helping of others and putting others before myself was always something that was inside of me – it was what I grew up with,” Pardun said.

When he was in middle school, he had been drawn to military service, but later realized he wanted to stay closer to home.

“I’ve always been a family person and I like being close with my family,” Pardun said.

He said joining the ISP was a long process.

Pardun applied at the beginning of February 2022.

He did his first testing in March 2022, then completed oral interviews in April and then took physical exams, and a polygraph test, which he said was “quite the experience.”

An intense background investigation followed the testing.

Pardun was given the job in June 2022 and enrolled in the ISP academy the following month.

He graduated from the academy on December 2 and started field training about two weeks later.

The ISP academy is run like a military academy, Pardun said.

“(It’s) a lot closer to what a basic boot camp would be in the military; we had limited access to phones throughout the week,” he said. “We did marching, discipline, inspections; a very intense academy, for sure.”

He noted that the ISP is a division of the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS), which has a variety of career paths.

“Most people start out as troopers but after that there are multiple paths,” he said.

Other areas include the state fire marshals, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

ISP also has specialties in technical accident investigation, tactical teams and drug recognition, Pardun said.

Patrolling the roads is just part of what the ISP does.

“We patrol a lot of the major highways, but there is so much more,” he said. “We’re always assisting other agencies with whatever they need if they’re shorthanded.”

Pardun said he is too early in his career to be looking for a specialized path.

“I’m still in my initial training portion of it called the FTO (Field Training Officer) program,” Pardun said.

He will be on probation for a year during field training.

“Right now I’m focused on becoming the best trooper I can,” Pardun said.

He said he feels he is in the right place.