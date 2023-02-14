Disney’s Moana JR. will play Thursday February 16th at 7 p.m. in the Denison High School Fine Arts Center.

The production is a 60-minute musical adventure designed for middle school-aged performers.

It is based on the 2016 Disney film Moana.

The cast includes 55 middle school students led by Mr. Tylor Schulte.

See the line where the sky meets the sea? You’ll love this thrilling and heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.

She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within.

Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”

With its empowering message of bravery, Moana JR. is sure to awaken your inner hero!

Tickets are $1 for students and $2 for adults and are available at the door the night of the show.