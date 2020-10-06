Seventh COVID-19 death reported for county

The death of a seventh Crawford County resident due to COVID-19 was reported on Sunday.
Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran said the individual was in the over 80 age group (elderly) and had underlying health conditions.
Four of the county residents who have died from the disease were in the older adult age range – 61-80. Two have been in the over 80 age group.
Area COVID-19 numbers
As of 9 a.m. 10-6
Crawford County
- 5,449 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
- 1,161 positive, 21.3% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 6,767
- 863 recovered
- 7 deaths
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.7%
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-6, 128
- Peak, 306 on 5-16
- Low point after peak, 9 on 7-17
- Long-term care facility outbreaks
- Eventide Lutheran Home, 16 positive cases, 2 recovered
- Denison Care Center, 6 positive cases, 0 recovered
Woodbury County
- 33,167 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
- 5,984 positive, 18.0% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 5,836
- 4,346 recovered
- 72 deaths
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 14.6
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-6, 767
- Peak, 1,542 on 5-6
- Low point after peak, 159 on 8-4
- Long-term care facility outbreaks
- Sunrise Retirement Community, 11 positive cases, 2 recovered
- Embassy Rehab and Care Center, 9 positive cases, 2 recovered
Ida County
- 1,603 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
- 148 positive, 9.2% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,163
- 55 recovered
- 2 deaths
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 14.9
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-6, 36
- Peak, 63 on 9-24
- Low point after peak, 0 on 8-8
Sac County
- 2,848 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
- 297 positive, 10.4% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 3,056
- 130 recovered
- 0 deaths
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 10.7
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-6, 58
- Peak, 120 on 9-24
- Low point after peak, 6 on 7-12, 7-13, 7-23, 7-24, 7-25, 7-31
Monona County
- 2,008 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
- 179 positive, 8.9% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,062
- 113 recovered
- 1 death
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 8.6
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-6, 27
- Peak, 44 on 9-24
- Low point after peak, 1 on 8-15, 8-16, 8-17
Carroll County
- 6,023 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population
- 775 positive, 12.9% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 3,845
- 494 recovered
- 5 deaths
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 14.6
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-6, 128
- Peak, 192 on 9-7
- Low point after peak, 22 on 8-7, 8-8
- Long-term care facility outbreaks
- Thomas Rest Haven, 17 positive cases, 14 recovered
Harrison County
- 3,067 individuals tested, 1 in 5 of county population
- 331 positive, 10.8% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,342
- 183 recovered
- 5 deaths
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.4
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-6, 121
- Peak, 139 on 10-3, 10-4
- Low point after peak, 121 on 10-6
- Long-term care facility outbreaks
- Rose Vista Home, 67 positive cases, 12 recovered
Shelby County
- 2,530 individuals tested, 1 in 5 of county population
- 288 positive, 11.4% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 2,487
- 263 recovered
- 1 death
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 8.1
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-6, 38
- Peak, 62 on 6-26
- Low point after peak, 11 on 7-21, 7-22
Audubon County
- 1,277 individuals tested, 1 in 4 of county population
- 107 positive, 8.4% of those tested
- Positive cases per 100,000 population, 1,943
- 39 recovered
- 1 death
- Percent positive, 14-day average, 10.2
- 14-day rolling average
- On 10-6, 37
- Peak, 45 on 10-1, 10-2, 10-4
- Low point after peak, 37 on 10-6