Seventh COVID-19 death reported for county

The death of a seventh Crawford County resident due to COVID-19 was reported on Sunday.

Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran said the individual was in the over 80 age group (elderly) and had underlying health conditions.

Four of the county residents who have died from the disease were in the older adult age range – 61-80. Two have been in the over 80 age group.

Area COVID-19 numbers

As of 9 a.m. 10-6

Crawford County

5,449 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county population

1,161 positive, 21.3% of those tested

Positive cases per 100,000 population, 6,767

863 recovered

7 deaths

Percent positive, 14-day average, 15.7%

14-day rolling average

On 10-6, 128

Peak, 306 on 5-16

Low point after peak, 9 on 7-17

Long-term care facility outbreaks

Eventide Lutheran Home, 16 positive cases, 2 recovered

Denison Care Center, 6 positive cases, 0 recovered

Woodbury County