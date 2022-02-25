Sheriff’s deputies ask for salary increase

20% increase to sheriff’s salary causes friction

Five Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies attended the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday to ask for salary increases for sheriff’s office employees covered under union contract.

The request was in response to the recent 20% raise the supervisors gave to Crawford County Sheriff James Steinkuehler, which in turn was a response to a new Iowa law that requires compensation boards to recommend salaries for county sheriffs based on what other law enforcement officers are making in communities of similar size.

The following is an edited and condensed account.

In attendance on Tuesday were sheriff’s deputies Mike Bremser, Kyle Miller, Todd Stater, Devin Jepsen and Nate Christensen.

The current union contract, approved by the supervisors on May 21, 2021, is a two-year contract that specifies a 3% raise each year.

The contract, negotiated by General Drivers and Helpers Union, Local #554, covers 10 deputies, three full-time jailers, and five part-time jailers.

Miller said the deputies were attending the supervisors meeting because a March county budget deadline is approaching.

“We’re open for discussion to kind of figure out where you guys want to be and where we want to be,” Miller said

“We think it’s egregiously unfair that the supervisors and the sheriff get paid a 20% increase,” Bremser said.

By “supervisors,” Bremser was referring to the two lieutenants, the chief deputy, the chief jailer and the administrator for the sheriff’s office, who would receive a salary increase on July 1 if specified by Sheriff James Steinkuehler; the sheriff controls salaries of supervisory staff, but has no authority over salaries negotiated by the union and approved by the board of supervisors.

The Crawford County Auditor’s Office told the Bulletin and Review that Steinkuehler has not yet made a salary increase budget request for the supervisory employees.

“The sheriff’s office administration gets a tremendous wage increase and the deputies, for the lack of a better word, get peanuts,” Bremser said.

“It creates a huge pay gap between the administration and the staff that’s out on the road. It creates a harsher work environment where, honestly, morale is already pretty low. This is going to drive it even lower.”

The 3% raise in the current contract doesn’t keep up with inflation and the employees covered by the contract are struggling like everyone else, and many work second and third jobs to make ends meet, he said.

“And, in the meantime, there’s a large increase that was given to the administration that I don’t want to say works less, but definitely doesn’t work 20%-increase more,” Bremser said.

Supervisors Chairman Kyle Schultz said the county attorney would likely advise against board members talking about contract issues in an open meeting.

“I think it’s in the best interest of this board to listen and understand what you guys are saying,” Schultz said.

“We were not expecting a vote or action – we wanted an open dialogue” that would help “to rectify what we feel is an unfair situation,” Bremser said.

He said he had hoped that by now the union and the attorneys for the county would have already worked something out – rather than have the discussion begin on Tuesday.

Bremser asked if the county had denied a union request to reopen the contract.

Schultz said the county had rejected the request because the supervisors thought it could be handled with a memorandum of agreement.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg started to talk about negotiations in the fall for the next contract.

“We won’t negotiate this fall; it won’t be until next spring, once we know what the sheriff is going to get,” Miller said.

He said the contracted employees will never agree to a two-year contract again – and they would be in a worse spot if they had agreed to a three-year/3% contract last time.

“Then we’d be sitting another year at 3%, and they can get whatever they want to get next year,” he said. “It doesn’t help us any.”

Schultz said every sheriff’s union in the state is currently in the same spot.

“I don’t think anybody’d argue that there shouldn’t be something done,” Rosburg said. “But we don’t want to have something where we do something now and then we’re doing another huge leap again in the fall to create peace and harmony.”

Rosburg said the supervisors have to watch out for the county budget, but “we want to make sure you guys are compensated fairly.”

Bremser noted that the 20% increase to the sheriff’s salary was only half of the recommended 40% increase – and the supervisors may add another 20% to the sheriff’s salary in a year.

“Then there we sit again in this same predicament,” he said.

Bremser said the guys out on the road are the ones facing drug dealers, guns and sharp objects - and inherent risk comes with the job.

He said that because the Crawford County Sheriff has been traditionally underpaid, the trickle-down effect is that everyone else in the office has also been underpaid.

A former county supervisor agreed that the sheriff’s salary was too low – but “didn’t want to bring it up because it meant a large increase for the deputies,” Bremser said.

He said that was a huge slap in the face and was a cause of a lack of trust in the board of supervisors.

“We gladly pay the sheriff an immense increase, but we don’t want to give it to the deputies; that was the message sent, and that’s the message being sent today,” Bremser said.

Stater said the supervisors are leading by example and were setting a precedent with a 20% increase for the administration in the sheriff’s department.

Schultz and Supervisor Jean Heiden pointed out that the sheriff, not the supervisors, sets raises for the administrative staff.

“But it is the board’s ability to reopen or allow an amendment to that contract,” Stater said. “If the board blocks any of that, then it doesn’t really matter what the sheriff or any administrator wants to do.”

Miller said the deputies wanted something like the 20% the others in the department are getting.

When the costs of goods and labor increase, the costs should be passed on to the customers, not the employees, Bremser said.

“I understand your concerns for the taxpayers, but the taxpayers are the customer… it doesn’t matter what industry you’re in, but when the prices of goods and services goes up, it’s the customer that pays, not the employee,” he said.

Several of the supervisors said they understood the deputies’ position.

Bremser asked the supervisors to either reopen the contract negotiations or accept a budget amendment of some sort.

Schultz said the county would contact the union representative to discuss the issue.

“I’m not promising anything,” he said. “But we need to have dialogue and discussion in a non-public meeting in regards to this.”