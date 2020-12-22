CCMH receives 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; shipment may be spoiled due to temperature issue

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) received a shipment of 200 doses of vaccine on Monday but the hospital may not be able to use the shipment, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
Rasmussen explained the situation during her COVID-19 update for the CCMH Board of Trustees meeting on Monday evening.
“There is an alert that came with the box for shipping temperature,” she said. “We engaged that tag alert; it came back that we should reject it and we should call Moderna.”
Moderna told CCMH to quarantine the doses and wait for further instructions, Rasmussen said.
She said she talked to McKesson, which is the company in charge of distributing the vaccine.
That company asked about the tag that gave the alert and asked additional questions.
“When I called Moderna, they said I wasn’t the first phone call related to that (the shipping temperature) today,” Rasmussen said.
“So we’re patiently waiting for them to call.”
The Moderna vaccine does not need to be “ultra-frozen” and CCMH is equipped to handle the vaccine, she said.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has provided a plan for the implementation of the vaccine; the first doses will be given in “Phase 1a,” Rasmussen said.
For CCMH, Phase 1a will include vaccinating healthcare providers, clinic nurses, floor nurses and anyone else who has direct contact with COVID-19 patients, she said.
Rasmussen said the COVID-19 positive case rate at CCMH has continued to fall this week.
“Our positivity rate for December, as of 1:30 this afternoon (Monday), is 14.5 (percent), which is a decrease from last Friday when we were at 14.6,” she said.
The hospital’s two-week positivity rate was 16.2 percent, which was down from 19.1 percent for the prior two-week period.
The CCMH clinic has remained busy, but double-booking has not been needed as much, Rasmussen said.
“We’re still testing but the good news is our positivity rates are going down,” she said.